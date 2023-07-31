2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
07/31/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Kevin Kisner Aug 15, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Kevin Kisner hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
The 2023 Wyndham Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Wyndham Championship is the final event toward qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players qualifying for the opening leg -- and designated-event access on the line.

Sedgefield Country Club has plenty of horse-for-course players, and they're here as part of an improved field.

Matsuyama, Henley are betting favorites

The 2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley, who come into the week at +1800 betting odds. Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im are next best, each at 20-to-1.

Denny McCarthy and Sam Burns are at 25-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

JT Poston and Shane Lowry are on the board at 28-to-1.

2023 Wyndham Championship first looks

Denny McCarthy has been building to a PGA Tour win all year, and he does like this venue.

Thomas Detry has the kind of game that should work on this golf course.

Akshay Bhatia is an interesting pick as a new winner but lacks FedEx Cup points and needs a miracle to qualify.

2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hideki Matsuyama 1800
Russell Henley 1800
Si Woo Kim 2000
Sungjae Im 2000
Denny McCarthy 2500
Sam Burns 2500
J.T. Poston 2800
Shane Lowry 2800
Justin Thomas 3000
Aaron Rai 3300
Adam Scott 3500
Ludvig Aberg 3500
Stephan Jaeger 4000
Adam Hadwin 4500
Alex Smalley 4500
Billy Horschel 4500
Byeong-Hun An 4500
Cameron Davis 4500
Chris Kirk 4500
J.J. Spaun 4500
Keith Mitchell 4500
Beau Hossler 5000
Brendon Todd 5000
Eric Cole 5000
Harris English 5000
Patrick Rodgers 5000
Taylor Moore 5000
Gary Woodland 5500
Akshay Bhatia 6000
Nicolai Hojgaard 6000
Thomas Detry 6000
Webb Simpson 6000
Adam Svensson 6500
Mark Hubbard 6500
Alex Noren 7000
Andrew Putnam 7000
Ben Griffin 7000
Nicholas Lindheim 7000
Vincent Norrman 7000
Adam Schenk 7500
Brandon Wu 7500
Doug Ghim 7500
Garrick Higgo 7500
Justin Suh 7500
Taylor Pendrith 7500
Austin Eckroat 8000
Kevin Streelman 8000
Nick Hardy 8000
Lucas Glover 8500
K.H. Lee 10000
Kevin Yu 10000
Mackenzie Hughes 10000
Sam Stevens 10000
Chesson Hadley 11000
Chez Reavie 11000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11000
Davis Riley 11000
Dylan Wu 11000
Matthew Nesmith 11000
Nate Lashley 11000
Ryan Palmer 11000
S.H. Kim 11000
Sam Bennett 11000
Sam Ryder 11000
Callum Tarren 12500
Cameron Champ 12500
David Lipsky 12500
Davis Thompson 12500
Ben Martin 15000
Chad Ramey 15000
Greyson Sigg 15000
Harry Hall 15000
Martin Laird 15000
Peter Kuest 15000
Stewart Cink 15000
Tyler Duncan 15000
Andrew Novak 17500
Brandt Snedeker 17500
Joel Dahmen 17500
Matt Wallace 17500
MJ Daffue 17500
Will Gordon 20000

