2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Wyndham Championship is the final event toward qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players qualifying for the opening leg -- and designated-event access on the line.

Sedgefield Country Club has plenty of horse-for-course players, and they're here as part of an improved field.

Matsuyama, Henley are betting favorites

The 2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley, who come into the week at +1800 betting odds. Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im are next best, each at 20-to-1.

Denny McCarthy and Sam Burns are at 25-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

JT Poston and Shane Lowry are on the board at 28-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Wyndham Championship first looks

Denny McCarthy has been building to a PGA Tour win all year, and he does like this venue.

Thomas Detry has the kind of game that should work on this golf course.

Akshay Bhatia is an interesting pick as a new winner but lacks FedEx Cup points and needs a miracle to qualify.

2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds: Outright winner