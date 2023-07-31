2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Wyndham Championship is the final event toward qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 70 players qualifying for the opening leg -- and designated-event access on the line.
Sedgefield Country Club has plenty of horse-for-course players, and they're here as part of an improved field.
Matsuyama, Henley are betting favorites
The 2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds show the betting favorites this week are Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley, who come into the week at +1800 betting odds. Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im are next best, each at 20-to-1.
Denny McCarthy and Sam Burns are at 25-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
JT Poston and Shane Lowry are on the board at 28-to-1.
2023 Wyndham Championship first looks
Denny McCarthy has been building to a PGA Tour win all year, and he does like this venue.
Thomas Detry has the kind of game that should work on this golf course.
Akshay Bhatia is an interesting pick as a new winner but lacks FedEx Cup points and needs a miracle to qualify.
2023 Wyndham Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1800
|Russell Henley
|1800
|Si Woo Kim
|2000
|Sungjae Im
|2000
|Denny McCarthy
|2500
|Sam Burns
|2500
|J.T. Poston
|2800
|Shane Lowry
|2800
|Justin Thomas
|3000
|Aaron Rai
|3300
|Adam Scott
|3500
|Ludvig Aberg
|3500
|Stephan Jaeger
|4000
|Adam Hadwin
|4500
|Alex Smalley
|4500
|Billy Horschel
|4500
|Byeong-Hun An
|4500
|Cameron Davis
|4500
|Chris Kirk
|4500
|J.J. Spaun
|4500
|Keith Mitchell
|4500
|Beau Hossler
|5000
|Brendon Todd
|5000
|Eric Cole
|5000
|Harris English
|5000
|Patrick Rodgers
|5000
|Taylor Moore
|5000
|Gary Woodland
|5500
|Akshay Bhatia
|6000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|6000
|Thomas Detry
|6000
|Webb Simpson
|6000
|Adam Svensson
|6500
|Mark Hubbard
|6500
|Alex Noren
|7000
|Andrew Putnam
|7000
|Ben Griffin
|7000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|7000
|Vincent Norrman
|7000
|Adam Schenk
|7500
|Brandon Wu
|7500
|Doug Ghim
|7500
|Garrick Higgo
|7500
|Justin Suh
|7500
|Taylor Pendrith
|7500
|Austin Eckroat
|8000
|Kevin Streelman
|8000
|Nick Hardy
|8000
|Lucas Glover
|8500
|K.H. Lee
|10000
|Kevin Yu
|10000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10000
|Sam Stevens
|10000
|Chesson Hadley
|11000
|Chez Reavie
|11000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11000
|Davis Riley
|11000
|Dylan Wu
|11000
|Matthew Nesmith
|11000
|Nate Lashley
|11000
|Ryan Palmer
|11000
|S.H. Kim
|11000
|Sam Bennett
|11000
|Sam Ryder
|11000
|Callum Tarren
|12500
|Cameron Champ
|12500
|David Lipsky
|12500
|Davis Thompson
|12500
|Ben Martin
|15000
|Chad Ramey
|15000
|Greyson Sigg
|15000
|Harry Hall
|15000
|Martin Laird
|15000
|Peter Kuest
|15000
|Stewart Cink
|15000
|Tyler Duncan
|15000
|Andrew Novak
|17500
|Brandt Snedeker
|17500
|Joel Dahmen
|17500
|Matt Wallace
|17500
|MJ Daffue
|17500
|Will Gordon
|20000