2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

07/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer
The 2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at +300 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 11-to-2 (+550).

Ernie Els is at 9-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Senior British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Royal Portcawl in Wales, which has been a venue particularly friendly to Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 300
Steven Alker 550
Ernie Els 900
Bernhard Langer 1000
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1100
Jerry Kelly 1400
Alex Cejka 2200
Paul Broadhurst 2500
Retief Goosen 2500
Y.E. Yang 2800
Darren Clarke 3000
Adilson Da Silva 3300
Thomas Bjorn 3300
Colin Montgomerie 4000
K.J. Choi 4000
Richard Green 4000
Thongchai Jaidee 4000
Peter Baker 5000
Rod Pampling 5000
Vijay Singh 6000
Ken Tanigawa 7000
Bradley Dredge 8000
Charlie Wi 8000
Mike Weir 8000
Paul Lawrie 8000
Anders Hansen 10000
Greig Hutcheon 10000
Keith Horne 10000
David McKenzie 12500
Harrison Frazar 12500
James Kingston 12500
Phillip Price 12500
Ricardo Gonzalez 12500
David Branshaw 15000
Hiroyuki Fujita 15000
Clark Dennis 17500
Mauricio Molina 17500
Michael Long 17500
Phillip Archer 17500
Arjun Atwal 20000
Bob Estes 20000
Gary Orr 20000
Jeev Milkha Singh 20000
Joakim Haeggman 20000
Keiichiro Fukabori 20000
Markus Brier 20000
Patrik Sjoland 20000
Rob Labritz 20000
Scott Parel 20000
Thomas Gogele 20000
Wes Short Jr. 20000
Andre Bossert 25000
Mario Tiziani 25000
Simon Khan 25000
Stuart Appleby 25000
Euan McIntosh 27500
Glen Day 30000
Jeff Maggert 30000
Ken Duke 30000
Shane Bertsch 30000

