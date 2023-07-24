2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at +300 betting odds.

Steven Alker is next best on the table at 11-to-2 (+550).

Ernie Els is at 9-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Senior British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Royal Portcawl in Wales, which has been a venue particularly friendly to Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner