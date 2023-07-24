2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at +300 betting odds.
Steven Alker is next best on the table at 11-to-2 (+550).
Ernie Els is at 9-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Senior British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Royal Portcawl in Wales, which has been a venue particularly friendly to Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
2023 Senior British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Padraig Harrington
|300
|Steven Alker
|550
|Ernie Els
|900
|Bernhard Langer
|1000
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1100
|Jerry Kelly
|1400
|Alex Cejka
|2200
|Paul Broadhurst
|2500
|Retief Goosen
|2500
|Y.E. Yang
|2800
|Darren Clarke
|3000
|Adilson Da Silva
|3300
|Thomas Bjorn
|3300
|Colin Montgomerie
|4000
|K.J. Choi
|4000
|Richard Green
|4000
|Thongchai Jaidee
|4000
|Peter Baker
|5000
|Rod Pampling
|5000
|Vijay Singh
|6000
|Ken Tanigawa
|7000
|Bradley Dredge
|8000
|Charlie Wi
|8000
|Mike Weir
|8000
|Paul Lawrie
|8000
|Anders Hansen
|10000
|Greig Hutcheon
|10000
|Keith Horne
|10000
|David McKenzie
|12500
|Harrison Frazar
|12500
|James Kingston
|12500
|Phillip Price
|12500
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|12500
|David Branshaw
|15000
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|15000
|Clark Dennis
|17500
|Mauricio Molina
|17500
|Michael Long
|17500
|Phillip Archer
|17500
|Arjun Atwal
|20000
|Bob Estes
|20000
|Gary Orr
|20000
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|20000
|Joakim Haeggman
|20000
|Keiichiro Fukabori
|20000
|Markus Brier
|20000
|Patrik Sjoland
|20000
|Rob Labritz
|20000
|Scott Parel
|20000
|Thomas Gogele
|20000
|Wes Short Jr.
|20000
|Andre Bossert
|25000
|Mario Tiziani
|25000
|Simon Khan
|25000
|Stuart Appleby
|25000
|Euan McIntosh
|27500
|Glen Day
|30000
|Jeff Maggert
|30000
|Ken Duke
|30000
|Shane Bertsch
|30000