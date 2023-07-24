2023 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang are next best at 16-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin are at 18-to-1.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Amundi Evian Championship, with the LPGA's fifth major going fourth in France on a tight golf course that typically rewards ballstriking over length. However, the last two champions have been longer hitters.

Linn Grant just won in her last start, and there's no reason to think that can't continue.

Allisen Corpuz was great at Pebble, which is pretty tight like Evian, and she made a great run in a losing call on Sunday in her last start.

Aditi Ashok has been tremendous all year, and this could be a huge week for her.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds: Outright winner