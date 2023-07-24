2023 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
LPGA Tour

2023 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

07/24/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Minjee Lee
The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hyo Joo Kim, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang are next best at 16-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin are at 18-to-1.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Amundi Evian Championship, with the LPGA's fifth major going fourth in France on a tight golf course that typically rewards ballstriking over length. However, the last two champions have been longer hitters.

Linn Grant just won in her last start, and there's no reason to think that can't continue.

Allisen Corpuz was great at Pebble, which is pretty tight like Evian, and she made a great run in a losing call on Sunday in her last start.

Aditi Ashok has been tremendous all year, and this could be a huge week for her.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hyo Joo Kim 1200
Leona Maguire 1600
Rose Zhang 1600
Jin Young Ko 1800
Nelly Korda 1800
Xiyu Lin 1800
Atthaya Thitikul 2200
Minjee Lee 2200
Ayaka Furue 2500
Jiyai Shin 2800
Linn Grant 2800
Nasa Hataoka 2800
Charley Hull 3000
Allisen Corpuz 3300
Brooke Henderson 3300
Carlota Ciganda 3300
Hye Jin Choi 3300
Ruoning Yin 3300
Georgia Hall 4000
Hae Ran Ryu 4000
Lydia Ko 4000
Miyuu Yamashita 4000
Yuka Saso 4000
Cheyenne Knight 4500
Jennifer Kupcho 5000
Megan Khang 5000
Ashleigh Buhai 5500
Celine Boutier 5500
Anna Nordqvist 6000
Danielle Kang 6000
Maja Stark 6000
Somi Lee 6000
Ariya Jutanugarn 6500
Grace Kim 6500
Hannah Green 6500
Lilia Vu 6500
Min Ji Park 6500
Sei Young Kim 6500
Su Ji Kim 6500
Aditi Ashok 7000
Amy Yang 7000
Angel Yin 7000
Madelene Sagstrom 7000
Chisato Iwai 8000
In Gee Chun 8000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 8000
Albane Valenzuela 10000
Jenny Shin 10000
Ally Ewing 11000
Stephanie Kyriacou 11000
Eun-Hee Ji 12500
Gaby Lopez 12500
Na Rin An 12500
Perrine Delacour 12500
Celine Herbin 15000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 15000
Andrea Lee 17500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 17500
Jeongeun Lee6 17500
Johanna Gustavsson 17500
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 17500
Linnea Strom 17500
Moriya Jutanugarn 17500
Pajaree Anannarukarn 17500
Sarah Schmelzel 17500

