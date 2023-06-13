2023 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 US Open will start June 15, with the USGA-run and PGA Tour-recognized major championship event at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The US Open is the third men's major of the season, with the national championship once again being played on the West Coast at a venue restored by Gil Hanse to the incredible work of George Thomas, also of Riviera fame.

The tournament is a full-field event, with a little more than a third of the field decided through open qualifying.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 US Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.

Brooks Koepka is 11-to-1, while Rory McIlroy is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland are both on the board at 18-to-1.

2023 US Open first looks

Max Homa is going to get a lot of love given he is a California kid and seen a ton of PGA Tour success in the Golden State, but his major record is still pretty bleak.

Adam Scott has been playing very well, though it definitely remains in doubt whether he can bring a good-enough putter to win another major.

Brooks Koepka has been on a tear and been in both majors this year, including winning the PGA. Will a break from competitive golf help, hurt or be neutral?

2023 US Open betting odds: Outright winner