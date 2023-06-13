2023 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
06/13/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Brooks Koepka
The 2023 US Open will start June 15, with the USGA-run and PGA Tour-recognized major championship event at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The US Open is the third men's major of the season, with the national championship once again being played on the West Coast at a venue restored by Gil Hanse to the incredible work of George Thomas, also of Riviera fame.

The tournament is a full-field event, with a little more than a third of the field decided through open qualifying.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 US Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +750 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.

Brooks Koepka is 11-to-1, while Rory McIlroy is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland are both on the board at 18-to-1.

2023 US Open first looks

Max Homa is going to get a lot of love given he is a California kid and seen a ton of PGA Tour success in the Golden State, but his major record is still pretty bleak.

Adam Scott has been playing very well, though it definitely remains in doubt whether he can bring a good-enough putter to win another major.

Brooks Koepka has been on a tear and been in both majors this year, including winning the PGA. Will a break from competitive golf help, hurt or be neutral?

2023 US Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 750
Jon Rahm 1000
Brooks Koepka 1100
Rory McIlroy 1200
Patrick Cantlay 1800
Viktor Hovland 1800
Xander Schauffele 2000
Max Homa 2200
Jordan Spieth 2500
Cameron Smith 2800
Collin Morikawa 2800
Dustin Johnson 3300
Matthew Fitzpatrick 3300
Tony Finau 3300
Cameron Young 3500
Justin Thomas 3500
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Jason Day 4000
Bryson DeChambeau 4500
Justin Rose 5000
Rickie Fowler 5000
Sam Burns 5000
Shane Lowry 5000
Sungjae Im 5000
Tom Kim 6000
Tyrrell Hatton 6000
Adam Scott 6600
Tommy Fleetwood 6600
Corey Conners 7000
Patrick Reed 7000
Joaquin Niemann 8000
Si Woo Kim 9000
Denny McCarthy 10000
Keegan Bradley 10000
Min Woo Lee 10000
Mito Pereira 10000
Ryan Fox 10000
Gary Woodland 11000
Harris English 12500
Keith Mitchell 12500
Louis Oosthuizen 12500
Phil Mickelson 12500
Russell Henley 12500
Aaron Wise 15000
Abraham Ancer 15000
Harold Varner III 15000
Jason Kokrak 15000
K H Lee 15000
Seamus Power 15000
Thomas Pieters 15000
Adam Hadwin 17500
Billy Horschel 20000
Brian Harman 20000
Cameron Tringale 20000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 20000
Davis Riley 20000
Francesco Molinari 20000
Joel Dahmen 20000
Marc Leishman 20000
Padraig Harrington 20000
Patrick Rodgers 20000
Mackenzie Hughes 25000
Robert MacIntyre 25000
Sebastian Munoz 25000
Nick Hardy 30000
Kevin Kisner 40000

