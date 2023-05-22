2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial preview

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial is this week, and Colonial is a curious changeup from Oak Hill. It's not as long, and the corridors are more like what Oak Hill was a decade ago. Longer hitters can thrive here, but they don't have a huge edge.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: He came up just short here a year ago, and he had a T-2 finish at Oak Hill to get back to No. 1 in the OWGR.

2. Tony Finau: Finau has a win in the last month, but he was not even close at Oak Hill. Good time to break back this week.

3. Jordan Spieth: Spieth had a really frustrating, expletive-laden week at Oak Hill, but he's typically a great home-game player.

4. Viktor Hovland: Hovland was an unfortunate break on 16 away from a potential playoff with Brooks Koepka, and he's figuring out the majors.

5. Justin Rose: Rose was great at Oak Hill, and he's had some tremendous rounds at Colonial.

6. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has been steady and enjoying a really solid season. Always tough to pick him to win, but he's a great play.

7. Cam Davis: I will be somewhat surprised if folks are not all over Cam Davis this week, as he has been quietly playing fantastic golf.

8. Sungjae Im: Sungjae was not at his best at Oak Hill, but we're all entitled to a crummy week.

9. Max Homa: I don't know where I'm at with Max Homa right now. He's quite up-and-down lately, but he has to be building confidence toward the US Open in California.

10. Sam Burns: Burns was nowhere near it at Oak Hill. The southern half of the US, though, is where he thrives, and he's defending champion here.