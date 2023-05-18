Future PGA Championship venues and dates through 2035: confirmed and speculative

The PGA of America has determined future PGA Championship sites through 2034, with the exceptions of 2032 and 2033. They're announced well in advance as part of strategic deals with clubs and facilities to package a variety of PGA of America championships together.

The slate of future PGA Championship venues is a strong one, and it doesn't seem the PGA of America has made dramatic changes to picking PGA Championship venues despite announcing the PGA Championship will be played in May starting in 2019 at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

The PGA of America is often vague on dates for their future championships, but they appear to have settled on the second full week in May moving forward. That may change, but we're anticipating consistency from year to year.

We know PGA Championship sites through 2031, with some venues in the 2030s. Let's look at the schedule and try to predict future PGA Championship venues through 2035.

Future PGA Championship venues and dates announced

Potential future PGA Championship venues

Unlike with the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship is a little bit more predictable, so here's a look at some likely future candidates, even as the PGA Championship moves to May.

Medinah No. 3: The PGA of America has at the Chicago area club in one way or another every six of seven years since 1999. The PGA came back in 2006 (Tiger won both the '99 and '06 PGA), and then just held the Ryder Cup there last fall. With Bethpage Black set to get the PGA in 2019, 2021 a good year to bring back the PGA.

Hazeltine National: The Ryder Cup will be staged here in 2016, a full seven years after Y.E. Yang took out Tiger Woods there in the '09 PGA, which was seven years after Rich Beem took out Tiger Woods at the '02 PGA. Add seven years to 2016, and you get 2023. Plug it in.

Whistling Straits: The PGA of America has said it would like to come to the Wisconsin course every five years. That would put it at 2020, but the Straits is hosting the Ryder Cup that year, so 2035 makes sense.

PGA Frisco: Frisco is going to become a routine venue for the PGA Championship. The PGA of America owns it and built it specifically to host championship events, including their biggest.

Recent past PGA Championship venues