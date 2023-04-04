Comparing PGA Tour and LIV Golf players competing in the Masters

This week is unique in our current moment in golf. PGA Tour players and LIV Golf players are competing in the same major championship at the same time -- for the first time this year and for the first time at Augusta National since LIV Golf started playing events.

So far, the PGA Tour has played its normal, week-to-week schedule. LIV Golf has played three tournaments, with two of them held at venues largely unknown to the players competing.

Of course, LIV Golf events have smaller fields, are shorter and have more spacing between them. How can we compare LIV Golf players to PGA Tour players?

Well, here's my attempt.



To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join GNN!

For just $99 for 12 months, GNN members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.



