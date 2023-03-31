2023 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Masters Tournament will start April 6, with Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., welcoming 88 (or 89) world-class players to the first major of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Masters Tournament is the only major championship played on the same course each year and also the only invitational major.
The tournament has been won by players in a relatively tight range of performance in the last decade. In fact, there's a single metric that gives us a great short list to start -- and it's available for GNN members.
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are betting favorites
The 2023 Masters Tournament betting odds show the betting favorites are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the event at +800 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.
Jordan Spieth is 18-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Reigning Open champion and LIV golfer Cameron Smith at 20-to-1.
2023 Masters Tournament first looks
It's hard not to like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm given they're clearly the three best players on the planet at the moment.
Cantlay, Morikawa and Day are gaining strokes at a tremendous clip in 2023, along with Max Homa, though he's never posted a great finish in a major.
2023 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|800
|Scottie Scheffler
|800
|Jon Rahm
|1000
|Jordan Spieth
|1800
|Cameron Smith
|2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|2200
|Collin Morikawa
|2500
|Jason Day
|2500
|Justin Thomas
|2500
|Xander Schauffele
|2500
|Cameron Young
|2800
|Max Homa
|2800
|Tony Finau
|3300
|Will Zalatoris
|3300
|Dustin Johnson
|3500
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Sungjae Im
|4000
|Viktor Hovland
|4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|5000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|5000
|Shane Lowry
|5500
|Tiger Woods
|6000
|Joaquin Niemann
|6500
|Justin Rose
|6500
|Min Woo Lee
|7000
|Tom Kim
|7000
|Brooks Koepka
|8000
|Corey Conners
|8000
|Keith Mitchell
|8000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8000
|Patrick Reed
|9000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|Paul Casey
|10000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|11000
|Keegan Bradley
|11000
|Kurt Kitayama
|11000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|11000
|Mito Pereira
|11000
|Abraham Ancer
|12500
|Sahith Theegala
|12500
|Sergio Garcia
|12500
|Si Woo Kim
|12500
|Alex Noren
|15000
|Chris Kirk
|15000
|Harris English
|15000
|J.T. Poston
|15000
|Phil Mickelson
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|Adrian Meronk
|17500
|Billy Horschel
|17500
|Brian Harman
|17500
|Bubba Watson
|17500
|Danny Willett
|17500
|Gary Woodland
|17500
|K.H. Lee
|17500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|17500
|Russell Henley
|17500
|Scott Stallings
|17500
|Seamus Power
|17500
|Thomas Pieters
|17500
|Adam Svensson
|20000
|Ryan Fox
|20000
|Talor Gooch
|20000
|Cameron Champ
|22500
|Francesco Molinari
|22500
|Aaron Wise
|25000
|Charl Schwartzel
|25000
|Harold Varner III
|25000
|Jason Kokrak
|25000
|Kevin Na
|25000
|Kazuki Higa
|35000
|Kevin Kisner
|35000
|Sepp Straka
|35000
|Zach Johnson
|35000
|Sam Bennett
|50000
|Ben Carr
|75000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|100000
|Bernhard Langer
|100000
|Fred Couples
|100000
|Gordon Sargent
|100000
|Harrison Crowe
|100000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveria
|100000
|Matthew McLean
|100000
|Mike Weir
|100000
|Vijay Singh
|250000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|500000
|Larry Mize
|500000
|Sandy Lyle
|500000