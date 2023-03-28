PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship moving from Mayakoba to Tiger Woods design in Cabo

The PGA Tour's fall event in Mexico is moving to Baja California from Playa del Carmen.

The Tour's World Wide Technology Championship announced the new host venue is the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, leaving the Mayakoba Resort and its Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon after 17 years at the Playa del Carmen property.

The agreement between the resort and the Tour ended after 2022, and it wasn't renewed. Perhaps related, Mayakoba hosted the first LIV Golf event of 2023, choosing to do business with the Saudi-backed tour.

El Cardonal is the first completed golf course designed by Tiger Woods, receiving rave reviews after its opening in 2014. It is part of the Diamante Resort, with the 7,300-yard, par-72 course showcasing coastal views throughout. The resort also features the Davis Love III-designed Dunes Course and Woods' 12-hole short course, the Oasis.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with World Wide Technology as we continue to develop the growth of our sport in Mexico and across Latin America,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour Executive Vice President. “The support of World Wide Technology, coupled with a championship golf course, will ensure that the PGA TOUR’s fall schedule will continue to deliver moments of drama and consequence.”

The event will remain in the fall portion of the schedule, featuring a field of 132 players competing for FedEx Cup fall points, which will be combined with regular-season points to determine the full 125 players who have access to every full-field event and The Players starting in 2024.