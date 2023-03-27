2023 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

03/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The 2023 Masters Tournament will start a week from Thursday, with tAugusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., welcoming 87 (or 88) world-class players to the first major of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Masters Tournament is the only major championship played on the same course each year and also the only invitational major.

The tournament has been won by players in a relatively tight range of performance in the last decade. In fact, there's a single metric that gives us a great short list to start -- and it's available for GNN members.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are betting favorites

The 2023 Masters Tournament betting odds show the betting favorites are Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who come into the event at +800 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 10-to-1.

Jordan Spieth is 18-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Reigning Open champion and LIV golfer Cameron Smith at 20-to-1.

2023 Masters Tournament first looks

It's hard not to like Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm given they're clearly the three best players on the planet at the moment.

Cantlay, Morikawa and Day are gaining strokes at a tremendous clip in 2023, along with Max Homa, though he's never posted a great finish in a major.

2023 Masters Tournament betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 800
Scottie Scheffler 800
Jon Rahm 1000
Jordan Spieth 1800
Cameron Smith 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2200
Collin Morikawa 2500
Jason Day 2500
Justin Thomas 2500
Xander Schauffele 2500
Cameron Young 2800
Max Homa 2800
Tony Finau 3300
Will Zalatoris 3300
Dustin Johnson 3500
Sam Burns 4000
Sungjae Im 4000
Viktor Hovland 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 5000
Tyrrell Hatton 5000
Shane Lowry 5500
Tiger Woods 6000
Joaquin Niemann 6500
Justin Rose 6500
Min Woo Lee 7000
Tom Kim 7000
Brooks Koepka 8000
Corey Conners 8000
Keith Mitchell 8000
Tommy Fleetwood 8000
Patrick Reed 9000
Adam Scott 10000
Paul Casey 10000
Bryson DeChambeau 11000
Keegan Bradley 11000
Kurt Kitayama 11000
Louis Oosthuizen 11000
Mito Pereira 11000
Abraham Ancer 12500
Sahith Theegala 12500
Sergio Garcia 12500
Si Woo Kim 12500
Alex Noren 15000
Chris Kirk 15000
Harris English 15000
J.T. Poston 15000
Phil Mickelson 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
Adrian Meronk 17500
Billy Horschel 17500
Brian Harman 17500
Bubba Watson 17500
Danny Willett 17500
Gary Woodland 17500
K.H. Lee 17500
Mackenzie Hughes 17500
Russell Henley 17500
Scott Stallings 17500
Seamus Power 17500
Thomas Pieters 17500
Adam Svensson 20000
Ryan Fox 20000
Talor Gooch 20000
Cameron Champ 22500
Francesco Molinari 22500
Aaron Wise 25000
Charl Schwartzel 25000
Harold Varner III 25000
Jason Kokrak 25000
Kevin Na 25000
Kazuki Higa 35000
Kevin Kisner 35000
Sepp Straka 35000
Zach Johnson 35000
Sam Bennett 50000
Ben Carr 75000
Aldrich Potgieter 100000
Bernhard Langer 100000
Fred Couples 100000
Gordon Sargent 100000
Harrison Crowe 100000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveria 100000
Matthew McLean 100000
Mike Weir 100000
Vijay Singh 250000
Jose Maria Olazabal 500000
Larry Mize 500000
Sandy Lyle 500000

