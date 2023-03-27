2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
03/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lydia Ko


The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are next best at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Atthaya Thitikul is 12-to-1, along with Lilia Vu.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DIO Implant LA Open, with the LPGA Tour moving to California for a few weeks as a lead in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. This venue hosted the Palos Verdes Championship last year.

Charley Hull has been playing well and could be worth a look this week.

Ashleigh Buhai has already won this year in her native South Africa, and she was T-9 last year.

Jin Young Ko could be worth a wager if she recovers well from illness last week.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lydia Ko 650
Jin Young Ko 900
Nelly Korda 900
Atthaya Thitikul 1200
Lilia Vu 1200
Hyo Joo Kim 1400
Georgia Hall 2000
Danielle Kang 2200
Charley Hull 2500
Nasa Hataoka 2500
Yuka Saso 2500
Ayaka Furue 2800
Maja Stark 3000
Hae Ran Ryu 3300
Leona Maguire 3300
Sei Young Kim 4000
Xiyu Lin 4000
Ally Ewing 4500
Hye Jin Choi 5000
Madelene Sagstrom 5000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 5000
Lucy Li 5500
Megan Khang 5500
Hannah Green 6000
In Gee Chun 6000
Allisen Corpuz 6500
Ashleigh Buhai 6500
Gaby Lopez 6500
Aditi Ashok 7000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 7000
A Lim Kim 8000
Moriya Jutanugarn 8000
Narin An 8000
Amy Yang 9000
Ariya Jutanugarn 9000
Jessica Korda 9000
Cheyenne Knight 10000
Hinako Shibuno 10000
Jennifer Kupcho 10000
Marina Alex 10000
So Yeon Ryu 10000
Carlota Ciganda 11000
Andrea Lee 12500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 12500
Jenny Shin 12500
Ruoning Yin 12500
Ryann O'Toole 12500
Albane Valenzuela 15000
Alison Lee 15000
Chella Choi 15000
Eun Hee Ji 15000
Minami Katsu 15000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 15000
Azahara Munoz 17500
Jeongeun Lee6 17500
Xiaowen Yin 17500
Bronte Law 20000
Celine Borge 20000
Esther Henseleit 20000
Gemma Dryburgh 20000
Lizette Salas 20000
Maria Fassi 20000
Matilda Castren 20000
Mina Harigae 20000
Kiira Riihijarvi 22500
Stacy Lewis 22500
Frida Kinhult 25000
Lauren Coughlin 25000
Perrine Delacour 25000
Wei-Ling Hsu 25000

View All Posts
