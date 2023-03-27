2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.
Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are next best at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Atthaya Thitikul is 12-to-1, along with Lilia Vu.
2023 DIO Implant LA Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the DIO Implant LA Open, with the LPGA Tour moving to California for a few weeks as a lead in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. This venue hosted the Palos Verdes Championship last year.
Charley Hull has been playing well and could be worth a look this week.
Ashleigh Buhai has already won this year in her native South Africa, and she was T-9 last year.
Jin Young Ko could be worth a wager if she recovers well from illness last week.
2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Lydia Ko
|650
|Jin Young Ko
|900
|Nelly Korda
|900
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1200
|Lilia Vu
|1200
|Hyo Joo Kim
|1400
|Georgia Hall
|2000
|Danielle Kang
|2200
|Charley Hull
|2500
|Nasa Hataoka
|2500
|Yuka Saso
|2500
|Ayaka Furue
|2800
|Maja Stark
|3000
|Hae Ran Ryu
|3300
|Leona Maguire
|3300
|Sei Young Kim
|4000
|Xiyu Lin
|4000
|Ally Ewing
|4500
|Hye Jin Choi
|5000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|5000
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|5000
|Lucy Li
|5500
|Megan Khang
|5500
|Hannah Green
|6000
|In Gee Chun
|6000
|Allisen Corpuz
|6500
|Ashleigh Buhai
|6500
|Gaby Lopez
|6500
|Aditi Ashok
|7000
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|7000
|A Lim Kim
|8000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|8000
|Narin An
|8000
|Amy Yang
|9000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|9000
|Jessica Korda
|9000
|Cheyenne Knight
|10000
|Hinako Shibuno
|10000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|10000
|Marina Alex
|10000
|So Yeon Ryu
|10000
|Carlota Ciganda
|11000
|Andrea Lee
|12500
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|12500
|Jenny Shin
|12500
|Ruoning Yin
|12500
|Ryann O'Toole
|12500
|Albane Valenzuela
|15000
|Alison Lee
|15000
|Chella Choi
|15000
|Eun Hee Ji
|15000
|Minami Katsu
|15000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|15000
|Azahara Munoz
|17500
|Jeongeun Lee6
|17500
|Xiaowen Yin
|17500
|Bronte Law
|20000
|Celine Borge
|20000
|Esther Henseleit
|20000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|20000
|Lizette Salas
|20000
|Maria Fassi
|20000
|Matilda Castren
|20000
|Mina Harigae
|20000
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|22500
|Stacy Lewis
|22500
|Frida Kinhult
|25000
|Lauren Coughlin
|25000
|Perrine Delacour
|25000
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|25000