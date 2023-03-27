2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are next best at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Atthaya Thitikul is 12-to-1, along with Lilia Vu.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DIO Implant LA Open, with the LPGA Tour moving to California for a few weeks as a lead in to the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. This venue hosted the Palos Verdes Championship last year.

Charley Hull has been playing well and could be worth a look this week.

Ashleigh Buhai has already won this year in her native South Africa, and she was T-9 last year.

Jin Young Ko could be worth a wager if she recovers well from illness last week.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open betting odds: Outright winner