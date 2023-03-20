Webb Simpson, caddie Paul Tesori split after 12 years as Tesori finds new bag

Webb Simpson and his long-time caddie, Paul Tesori, are going their separate ways after 12 years of working together -- including a major win at the US Open.

Simpson took to Twitter to announce the split:

"Friends,

"After over twelve years of working together, Paul Tesori and I have made the hard decision to change directions.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but one that we have thoroughly considered after spending many hours in prayer, seeking counsel from mentors, and having countless conversations together. Our time together has been truly unforgettable -- Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, a major championship, a TPC win and a career high of 4th in the OWGR. I could never have done this without Paul by my side. Not only has he been my caddie and swing coach, but one of my best friends in the world.

"I am happy for the great opportunity Paul has in going to work with my fellow [Wake Forest] Demon Deacon and friend, Cameron Young.

"Pauly, Michelle, Alexis, Isaiah and their family will always be a part of Team Simpson. Their family has become our family and our family has become theirs.

Webb"

Tesori has worked for several top players over his long career, including Vijay Singh. With Simpson, the pair won the 2012 US Open at The Olympic Club and the 2018 Players Championship -- with Simpson heading into the final round at Sawgrass with the largest 54-hole lead in tournament history.

The North Carolina native last won on the PGA Tour at the 2020 RBC Heritage. Simpson had a rough 2022, falling from inside the top 30 in the world down nearly 130 spots in the ranking, posting just two top-20 finishes on the year.

Simpson ended 2022 at 164th in the Official World Golf Ranking and was 164th last week. In the duo's swan-song tournament, Simpson finished tied for seventh place in the Valspar Championship for his best finish of the season by far and jumped to 133rd in the ranking.

Young finished on the medal stand in two majors last year and is ranked 17th in the world.