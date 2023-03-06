2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, welcoming 144 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a fun one for the DP World Tour, though one that has been challenged by the pandemic the last several years.

Many of the players in this field competed throughout this Asian swing, though the tour now starts a swing though Africa.

Olesen, Hojgaard are betting favorite

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Antoine Rozner is next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Oliver Bekker is at 22-to-1.

2023 Magical Kenya Open first looks

Bekker makes good sense as a play here given his decent finish (T-8) here last year.

Adri Arnaus is at a good price, too, having finished in the same spot last year. However, he missed the cut in his last start.

2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds: Outright winner