2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
03/06/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Robert MacIntyre


The 2023 Magical Kenya Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, welcoming 144 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a fun one for the DP World Tour, though one that has been challenged by the pandemic the last several years.

Many of the players in this field competed throughout this Asian swing, though the tour now starts a swing though Africa.

Olesen, Hojgaard are betting favorite

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Antoine Rozner is next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Oliver Bekker is at 22-to-1.

2023 Magical Kenya Open first looks

Bekker makes good sense as a play here given his decent finish (T-8) here last year.

Adri Arnaus is at a good price, too, having finished in the same spot last year. However, he missed the cut in his last start.

2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Robert MacIntyre 1400
Antoine Rozner 1600
Oliver Bekker 2200
Adri Arnaus 2500
Adrian Otaegui 2500
Marcel Siem 2500
Ashun Wu 2800
Johannes Veerman 2800
Rafael Cabrera Bello 2800
Shubhankar Sharma 3000
Brandon Stone 3300
Julien Brun 3300
Jorge Campillo 4000
Marcus Kinhult 4000
Matthew Jordan 4000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 4000
Rikuya Hoshino 4000
Edoardo Molinari 4500
Gavin Green 4500
Andrew Johnston 5000
Connor Syme 5000
Grant Forrest 5000
Hennie du Plessis 5000
Jayden Schaper 5000
Laurie Canter 5000
Richie Ramsay 5000
Romain Langasque 5000
Ryo Hisatsune 5000
Wilco Nienaber 5000
Marcus Armitage 5500
Masahiro Kawamura 5500
Ewen Ferguson 6000
Tom McKibbin 6000
Adrien Saddier 6500
Casey Jarvis 6500
Darren Fichardt 6500
John Catlin 6500
Julien Guerrier 6500
Renato Paratore 6500
Bradley Bawden 7000
Calum Hill 7000
Hurly Long 7000
Jaco Prinsloo 7000
Maximilian Kieffer 7000
Alexander Knappe 7500
Justin Harding 7500
Lukas Nemecz 7500
Wil Besseling 7500
Aguri Iwasaki 8000
Angel Hidalgo 8000
Jeong Weon Ko 8000
Louis De Jager 8000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 9000
Aaron Cockerill 10000
Alejandro Del Rey 10000
Dylan Mostert 10000
Jacques Kruyswijk 10000
JC Ritchie 10000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 10000
Max Schmitt 10000
Shaun Norris 10000
Simon Forsstrom 10000
Tom Lewis 10000
Frederic Lacroix 11000
Joakim Lagergren 11000
Justin Walters 11000
Craig Howie 12500
Daniel van Tonder 12500
Francesco Laporta 12500
Santiago Tarrio 12500
Garrick Porteous 14000
Daan Huizing 15000

