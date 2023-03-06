2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, welcoming 144 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament is a fun one for the DP World Tour, though one that has been challenged by the pandemic the last several years.
Many of the players in this field competed throughout this Asian swing, though the tour now starts a swing though Africa.
Olesen, Hojgaard are betting favorite
The 2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Antoine Rozner is next best on the table at 18-to-1.
Oliver Bekker is at 22-to-1.
2023 Magical Kenya Open first looks
Bekker makes good sense as a play here given his decent finish (T-8) here last year.
Adri Arnaus is at a good price, too, having finished in the same spot last year. However, he missed the cut in his last start.
2023 Magical Kenya Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Robert MacIntyre
|1400
|Antoine Rozner
|1600
|Oliver Bekker
|2200
|Adri Arnaus
|2500
|Adrian Otaegui
|2500
|Marcel Siem
|2500
|Ashun Wu
|2800
|Johannes Veerman
|2800
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|2800
|Shubhankar Sharma
|3000
|Brandon Stone
|3300
|Julien Brun
|3300
|Jorge Campillo
|4000
|Marcus Kinhult
|4000
|Matthew Jordan
|4000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|4000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|4000
|Edoardo Molinari
|4500
|Gavin Green
|4500
|Andrew Johnston
|5000
|Connor Syme
|5000
|Grant Forrest
|5000
|Hennie du Plessis
|5000
|Jayden Schaper
|5000
|Laurie Canter
|5000
|Richie Ramsay
|5000
|Romain Langasque
|5000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|5000
|Wilco Nienaber
|5000
|Marcus Armitage
|5500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|5500
|Ewen Ferguson
|6000
|Tom McKibbin
|6000
|Adrien Saddier
|6500
|Casey Jarvis
|6500
|Darren Fichardt
|6500
|John Catlin
|6500
|Julien Guerrier
|6500
|Renato Paratore
|6500
|Bradley Bawden
|7000
|Calum Hill
|7000
|Hurly Long
|7000
|Jaco Prinsloo
|7000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|7000
|Alexander Knappe
|7500
|Justin Harding
|7500
|Lukas Nemecz
|7500
|Wil Besseling
|7500
|Aguri Iwasaki
|8000
|Angel Hidalgo
|8000
|Jeong Weon Ko
|8000
|Louis De Jager
|8000
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|9000
|Aaron Cockerill
|10000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|10000
|Dylan Mostert
|10000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|10000
|JC Ritchie
|10000
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|10000
|Max Schmitt
|10000
|Shaun Norris
|10000
|Simon Forsstrom
|10000
|Tom Lewis
|10000
|Frederic Lacroix
|11000
|Joakim Lagergren
|11000
|Justin Walters
|11000
|Craig Howie
|12500
|Daniel van Tonder
|12500
|Francesco Laporta
|12500
|Santiago Tarrio
|12500
|Garrick Porteous
|14000
|Daan Huizing
|15000