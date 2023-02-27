2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Nelly Korda and Atthaya Thitikul are next best at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Hyo Joo Kim is 12-to-1, along with last week's winner Lilia Vu.

2023 HSBC Women's World Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the HSBC Women's World Championship, with the LPGA Tour continuing off their winter Asian swing in Singapore with a 72-player, limited-field event. Lydia Ko is the hottest player on the planet right now, and she's got some good chasers in Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and Maja Stark.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $50/year before the price doubles on March 1!

2023 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds: Outright winner