2023 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

02/27/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lydia Ko


The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Nelly Korda and Atthaya Thitikul are next best at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Hyo Joo Kim is 12-to-1, along with last week's winner Lilia Vu.

2023 HSBC Women's World Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the HSBC Women's World Championship, with the LPGA Tour continuing off their winter Asian swing in Singapore with a 72-player, limited-field event. Lydia Ko is the hottest player on the planet right now, and she's got some good chasers in Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and Maja Stark.

2023 HSBC Women's World Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lydia Ko 500
Atthaya Thitikul 900
Nelly Korda 900
Hyo Joo Kim 1200
Lilia Vu 1200
Brooke Henderson 1600
Jin Young Ko 1600
Maja Stark 1600
Georgia Hall 2500
Leona Maguire 2500
Xiyu Lin 2500
Nasa Hataoka 2800
Celine Boutier 3300
Danielle Kang 3300
Hye Jin Choi 3500
Linn Grant 3500
Gaby Lopez 4000
In Gee Chun 4000
Madelene Sagstrom 4000
Minjee Lee 4000
Sei Young Kim 4000
Hannah Green 4500
Jessica Korda 4500
Megan Khang 5000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 5500
Anna Nordqvist 6500
Yuka Saso 6600
Ayaka Furue 7000
Jeongeun Lee6 8000
Mao Saigo 8000
A Lim Kim 10000
Amy Yang 10000
Andrea Lee 10000
Ashleigh Buhai 10000
Carlota Ciganda 10000
Jennifer Kupcho 10000
Lizette Salas 10000
Ryann OToole 10000
Allisen Corpuz 11000
Cheyenne Knight 11000
Hinako Shibuno 12500
Maria Fassi 12500
Gemma Dryburgh 14000
Na Rin An 14000
Alison Lee 15000
Eun Hee Ji 15000
Jenny Shin 15000
Marina Alex 15000
Moriya Jutanugarn 15000
Paula Reto 15000
Chella Choi 17500
Ariya Jutanugarn 20000
Matilda Castren 20000
Mina Harigae 20000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 22500
Sarah Schmelzel 25000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 27500
Yu Liu 27500
Stacy Lewis 30000

