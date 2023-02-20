2023 Hero Indian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
02/20/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Robert MacIntyre


The 2023 Hero Indian Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India, welcoming 144 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a steady one for the DP World Tour, though one that has been challenged by the pandemic the last several years. It's a coming back out party this week.

Many of the players in this field competed throughout this Asian swing, but DLF is a unique, high-risk animal.

Olesen, Hojgaard are betting favorite

The 2023 Hero Indian Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard, who each come into the tournament at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Robert MacIntyre is next best on the table at 12-to-1.

Oliver Bekker is at 18-to-1

2023 Hero Indian Open first looks

Pablo Larrazabal fits the type of older, experienced player that seems to do well in this tournament over the years.

Shubhankar Sharma has shown signs of life of getting back to being a top-100 player.

Yannik Paul strikes as a player who loves tighter golf courses, which DLF is in many spots.

2023 Hero Indian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nicolai Hojgaard 1000
Thorbjorn Olesen 1000
Robert MacIntyre 1200
Oliver Bekker 1800
Yannik Paul 2000
Jeunghun Wang 2200
Joost Luiten 2200
Kalle Samooja 2800
Kazuki Higa 2800
Shubhankar Sharma 2800
Edoardo Molinari 3000
Marcel Siem 3300
Pablo Larrazabal 3300
Jorge Campillo 3500
Gavin Green 4000
Guido Migliozzi 4000
Jeff Winther 4000
Mikko Korhonen 4000
Renato Paratore 4000
Jayden Schaper 4500
Ryo Hisatsune 4500
David Law 5000
Jazz Janewattananond 5000
Marcus Armitage 5000
Masahiro Kawamura 5000
Adrien Saddier 6000
Aguri Iwasaki 6000
Alex Fitzpatrick 6000
Alexander Knappe 6000
Chase Hanna 6600
Jeong Weon Ko 6600
Lukas Nemecz 6600
Daniel van Tonder 7000
Shaun Norris 7500
Angel Hidalgo 8000
Stephen Gallacher 8000
Daan Huizing 10000
Daniel Hillier 10000
David Ravetto 10000
Martin Simonsen 10000
Matthew Baldwin 10000
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 10000
Thomas Aiken 10000
Francesco Laporta 11000
Santiago Tarrio 11000
Christoffer Bring 12500
David Horsey 12500
Ricardo Gouveia 12500
Simon Forsstrom 12500
Andrew Wilson 14000
Gary Hurley 14000
Anthony Quayle 15000
Daniel Gale 15000
Gaganjeet Bhullar 15000
Maverick Antcliff 15000
Nick Bachem 15000
S S P Chawrasia 15000
Ajeetesh Sandhu 17500
Shiv Kapur 17500
Thomas Bjorn 17500
Veer Ahlawat 17500
Garrick Porteous 20000
John Parry 20000
Joshua Lee 20000
Udayan Mane 20000
Joel Stalter 22500
Rashid Khan 22500
Shamim Khan 22500
Freddy Schott 25000

