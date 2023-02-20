2023 Hero Indian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Hero Indian Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India, welcoming 144 world-class players to the fourth 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a steady one for the DP World Tour, though one that has been challenged by the pandemic the last several years. It's a coming back out party this week.

Many of the players in this field competed throughout this Asian swing, but DLF is a unique, high-risk animal.

Olesen, Hojgaard are betting favorite

The 2023 Hero Indian Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week are Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard, who each come into the tournament at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Robert MacIntyre is next best on the table at 12-to-1.

Oliver Bekker is at 18-to-1

2023 Hero Indian Open first looks

Pablo Larrazabal fits the type of older, experienced player that seems to do well in this tournament over the years.

Shubhankar Sharma has shown signs of life of getting back to being a top-100 player.

Yannik Paul strikes as a player who loves tighter golf courses, which DLF is in many spots.

2023 Hero Indian Open betting odds: Outright winner