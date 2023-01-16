2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/16/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Steve Stricker


The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Steve Stricker and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +400 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is next best on the table at 7-to-1 (+700).

Bernhard Langer is at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Hawaii for the season-opening event. This is a 54-hole battle with players that aren't necessarily going to tear it up this year with a decent chance to win.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 400
Steven Alker 400
Miguel Angel Jimenez 700
Bernhard Langer 1100
Jerry Kelly 1200
Ernie Els 1400
Thongchai Jaidee 1400
Stephen Ames 2200
David Toms 2500
Fred Couples 2500
Retief Goosen 2800
Alex Cejka 3000
K.J. Choi 3000
Kevin Sutherland 3500
Darren Clarke 4000
Doug Barron 4000
Rod Pampling 4500
Steve Flesch 4500
Mike Weir 5500
Paul Broadhurst 5500
Colin Montgomerie 6600
Scott Parel 6600
Vijay Singh 8000
Lee Janzen 9000
Rocco Mediate 10000
Justin Leonard 11000
Joe Durant 12500
Scott McCarron 15000
Tom Lehman 20000
Ken Tanigawa 27500
Dicky Pride 35000
Jay Haas 35000
Corey Pavin 40000
Stephen Dodd 40000
David Duval 100000
David Frost 100000
Jeff Sluman 100000
Olin Browne 100000
Cameron Beckman 125000
Fred Funk 150000
Michael Allen 200000

