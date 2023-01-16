2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Steve Stricker and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +400 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is next best on the table at 7-to-1 (+700).

Bernhard Langer is at 11-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Hawaii for the season-opening event. This is a 54-hole battle with players that aren't necessarily going to tear it up this year with a decent chance to win.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Outright winner