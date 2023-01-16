2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Steve Stricker and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +400 betting odds.
Miguel Angel Jimenez is next best on the table at 7-to-1 (+700).
Bernhard Langer is at 11-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Hawaii for the season-opening event. This is a 54-hole battle with players that aren't necessarily going to tear it up this year with a decent chance to win.
2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steve Stricker
|400
|Steven Alker
|400
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|700
|Bernhard Langer
|1100
|Jerry Kelly
|1200
|Ernie Els
|1400
|Thongchai Jaidee
|1400
|Stephen Ames
|2200
|David Toms
|2500
|Fred Couples
|2500
|Retief Goosen
|2800
|Alex Cejka
|3000
|K.J. Choi
|3000
|Kevin Sutherland
|3500
|Darren Clarke
|4000
|Doug Barron
|4000
|Rod Pampling
|4500
|Steve Flesch
|4500
|Mike Weir
|5500
|Paul Broadhurst
|5500
|Colin Montgomerie
|6600
|Scott Parel
|6600
|Vijay Singh
|8000
|Lee Janzen
|9000
|Rocco Mediate
|10000
|Justin Leonard
|11000
|Joe Durant
|12500
|Scott McCarron
|15000
|Tom Lehman
|20000
|Ken Tanigawa
|27500
|Dicky Pride
|35000
|Jay Haas
|35000
|Corey Pavin
|40000
|Stephen Dodd
|40000
|David Duval
|100000
|David Frost
|100000
|Jeff Sluman
|100000
|Olin Browne
|100000
|Cameron Beckman
|125000
|Fred Funk
|150000
|Michael Allen
|200000