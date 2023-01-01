Barry Lane, five-time European Tour winner, passed away at age 62

Barry Lane, a five-time European Tour winner and former Ryder Cup player, has passed away at the age of 62.

The Englishman Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, putting him fourth on the Tour’s all-time starts list.

Lane took up the game at age 14 and broke into golf as an assistant professional at Downshire Golf Club. He joined the European Tour in 1982 and earned his first taste of victory in 1987 at the Equity & Law Challenge, an approved special event held at Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club.

His first official European Tour win came the following year as he won the 1988 Scottish Open at Gleneagles by three strokes over Sandy Lyle and José Rivero. Four years later, Lane won again at the 1992 Mercedes German Masters. A win at the 1993 Canon European Masters helped land his spot on the 1993 Ryder Cup team at The Belfry -- one of four rookies in Bernard Gallacher’s side. In 1994 Lane won the Turespaña Open de Baleares for his fourth European Tour title.

In a stretch from 1992-1995, Lane finished no worse than 11th in the European Tour Order of Merit money list.

Lane's final win came more than a decade after his 1994 win, taking the 2004 British Masters at Forest of Arden by three strokes over Ángel Cabrera and Eduardo Romero.

The Englishman also won the first edition of the Andersen Consulting World Championship of Golf in 1995, which was the precursor of the WGC Match Play, earning a $1 million first prize after defeating South African David Frost in the final.

The Legends Tour re-named its Rookie of the Year award in Lane's honor, and he presented it in Mauritius in December 2022 at the season-ending MCB Tour Championship to Adilson Da Silva. Lane won a total of eight times on the Legends Tour, the European Tour's 50-plus circuit, in 11 seasons.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane," said Keith Pelley, European Tour group chief executive. "To have seen such a level of success across both the European Tour and the now Legends Tour shows his dedication to the game of golf and he was a much-loved figure on both Tours.

“The renaming of the Legends Tour’s Rookie of the Year Trophy in his honor is a fitting tribute, and I’m delighted he had the opportunity to present it in December. The thoughts of everyone at the European Tour group are with his wife Camilla, the Lane family and his many friends throughout the golfing world.”