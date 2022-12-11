2022 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2022 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline, as this is the final official event of the calendar year on the PGA Tour umbrella of tours.
The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Gary Player.
This is a 40-player, 20-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in a scramble format for both of the two rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $1.085 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. and once known as the Father-Son. However, in recent years, the players involved have welcomed their parents and grandchildren to the tournament to compete.
2022 PNC Championship field
2022 PNC Championship teams
- Stewart Cink and son Connor Cink
- John Daly and son John Daly II
- David Duval and son Brady Duval
- Nick Faldo and son Matthew Faldo
- Jim Furyk and son Tanner Furyk
- Padraig Harrington and son Patrick Harrington
- Nelly Korda and dad Petr Korda
- Matt Kuchar and son Carson Kuchar
- Bernhard Langer and son Jason Langer
- Tom Lehman and son Sean Lehman
- Justin Leonard and son Luke Leonard
- Mark O’Meara and son Shaun O’Meara
- Gary Player and grandson Jordan Player
- Nick Price and son Greg Price
- Vijay Singh and son Qass Singh
- Annika Sorenstam and son Will McGee
- Jordan Spieth and dad Shawn Spieth
- Justin Thomas and dad Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino and son Daniel Trevino
- Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods
