2022 Hero World Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 QBE Shootout will start Friday, with the PGA Tour event at Tiburgon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., welcoming a dozen teams for a mixed-format tournament to round out the year on the PGA Tour schedule.

The QBE Shootout is a tough tournament to predict, typically because of the momentum involved in team formats like scrambles and best ball. Really, it takes just one hot player in the duo to make something happen.

The intrigue in the tournament, in part, is the duos. This year, Max Homa teams up with Sahith Theegala. Meanwhile, world No. 2 Nelly Korda teams with Denny McCarthy, the best putter on the PGA Tour in the last three seasons.

Day and Horschel are betting favorites

The 2022 QBE Shootout betting odds show the betting favorites this week are the team of Jason Day and Billy Horschel, who come into the week at +500 betting odds.

Tom Hoge, one of the highest-ranked players in the field in the Official World Golf Ranking, is teaming with Sahith Theegala. They're at 6-to-1 betting odds to start the week.

Harris English and Matt Kuchar, both long veterans of this event, are at 13-to-2 as they seek a bright spot to end the year.

2022 QBE Shootout betting odds: Outright winner