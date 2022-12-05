2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship gets underway on Thursday from Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa, with the sights and sounds of an incredible nature preserve captivating the attention of the players and fans in attendance this week.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, welcomes a mixed field of top players, past major winners and rising stars.

Thriston Lawrence won the South African Open last week for his third win on the DP World Tour, and he's looking to continue a run that has seen him nearly get into the top 50 in the world.

However, several LIV Golf players, including Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace are playing in their homeland and looking to notch a win.

Bezuidenhout is the favorite among heavy hitters

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes into the tournament at 9-to-1 betting odds.

Louis Oosthuizen, a past champion here, is 12-to-1 and second best on the table

Charl Schwartzel, continuing a stretch of golf in his native South Africa, is at 16-to-1 with Dean Burmester.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds: Outright winner