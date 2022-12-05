2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

12/05/2022 at 12:55 pm
Ryan Ballengee


The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship gets underway on Thursday from Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa, with the sights and sounds of an incredible nature preserve captivating the attention of the players and fans in attendance this week.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour, welcomes a mixed field of top players, past major winners and rising stars.

Thriston Lawrence won the South African Open last week for his third win on the DP World Tour, and he's looking to continue a run that has seen him nearly get into the top 50 in the world.

However, several LIV Golf players, including Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace are playing in their homeland and looking to notch a win.

Bezuidenhout is the favorite among heavy hitters

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes into the tournament at 9-to-1 betting odds.

Louis Oosthuizen, a past champion here, is 12-to-1 and second best on the table

Charl Schwartzel, continuing a stretch of golf in his native South Africa, is at 16-to-1 with Dean Burmester.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 900
Louis Oosthuizen 1200
Charl Schwartzel 1600
Dean Burmester 1600
Thriston Lawrence 1800
Branden Grace 2000
Antoine Rozner 2200
Eddie Pepperell 2800
Wilco Nienaber 3000
Scott Jamieson 3300
Hennie du Plessis 3500
Jayden Schaper 3500
Laurie Canter 3500
Scott Vincent 3500
Adrian Otaegui 4000
George Coetzee 4000
Daniel van Tonder 4500
Erik van Rooyen 4500
Oliver Bekker 4500
Zander Lombard 4500
Joost Luiten 5000
Edoardo Molinari 5500
MJ Daffue 5500
Ryo Hisatsune 5500
Jorge Campillo 6000
Louis De Jager 6000
Ross Fisher 6000
Sami Valimaki 6000
Marcus Armitage 6600
Matthieu Pavon 6600
Clement Sordet 7000
Dale Whitnell 7000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 7000
Alejandro Canizares 8000
Ashun Wu 8000
Brandon Stone 8000
Lukas Nemecz 8000
Marcel Siem 8000
Nathan Kimsey 8000
Tom McKibbin 8000
Wil Besseling 8000
Chase Hanna 9000
Justin Walters 9000
Matthew Southgate 9000
Dan Bradbury 10000
Richard Sterne 10000
Sean Crocker 10000
Shaun Norris 10000
Daniel Brown 11000
Grant Forrest 11000
JC Ritchie 11000
Darius van Driel 11100
Niklas Norgaard Moller 12500
Jaco Prinsloo 14000
Jens Dantorp 14000
Jeong Weon Ko 14000
Santiago Tarrio 14000
Thomas Aiken 14000
Alejandro Del Rey 15000
Ernie Els 15000
Jaco Ahlers 15000
Martin Simonsen 15000
Casey Jarvis 16000
Matthew Baldwin 16000
Ockie Strydom 16000
Todd Clements 16000
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.