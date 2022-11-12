Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch no longer on NBC Sports golf team; replacements to be announced

Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not return to the NBC Sports golf team next year, according to multiple reports.

Golfweek confirmed the duo will not be back in 2023, as the network looks to shake up their lineup of on-air talent. Their replacements have not been named.

Maltbie was set to leave the NBC team in 2021, but plans changed when Jim Mackay left the network to caddie for Justin Thomas and return to the PGA Tour in a full-time capacity. Maltbie, 71, had been with NBC Sports since 1992 after a five-win career on the PGA Tour.

The 69-year-old Koch joined NBC Sports full-time in 1997 as an on-course reporter following a career in which he won six times on the PGA Tour. Eventually, Koch moved into the tower to call holes for NBC Sports' PGA Tour and major championship coverage. He occassionally served as analyst in the 18th hole tower for a variety of events.

The pair also won the PGA Tour Champions’ Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf three times, taking the tournament's Raphael Division in 2003, 2008 and 2009.

John Wood has become a key part of the NBC Sports on-course reporting team, but he'll have a new compatriot in the role next season. NBC Sports could turn to several Golf Channel analysts to round out their team or seek out a new voice entirely.

Their departures are the latest in a series of big changes to the faces and voices golf fans hear on PGA Tour coverage. Johnnie Miller retired as NBC Sports' main golf analyst in 2021, with Paul Azinger taking his place. David Feherty left NBC Sports to join LIV Golf as a commentator.

Nick Faldo retired from the same role with CBS Sports in August, with Trevor Immelman coming in to replace him. Peter Kostis and Gary McCord were ousted from the CBS Sports team after the 2019 season, replaced with Colt Knost, Mark Immelman and Frank Nobilo.