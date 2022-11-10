LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship shortened to 54 holes due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship, this week's event in Belleair, Fla., has been shortened to 54 holes due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The tournament, which was slated to begin Thursday, is now expected to start Friday pending damage to the course from the storm.

A statement from the LPGA issued Wednesday reads:

“After meeting with senior LPGA and tournament leadership and in consultation with our on-site meteorologist, Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the LPGA has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes.

" Forecasts call for 1-3 inches of rain and strong winds, with gusts up to 50 MPH. Local authorities have closed schools and may need to close bridges, which would affect access to the course. Due to the high winds, it is not safe to have players, caddies, fans, volunteers, and staff on site.

"The first round of the Pelican Women’s Championship will plan to resume Friday morning. The Friday forecast is thankfully trending in a positive direction, and we will share additional information with you as soon as we can.”

The Pelican Women's Championship is the final full-field event of the LPGA Tour season, with several important cutoffs still hanging in the balance. The top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe after this week qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship and an opportunity at the largest first-place prize in women's golf. The top 100 players in the standings after this week secure their LPGA Tour status for next season.