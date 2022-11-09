Tiger Woods to return to golf at 2022 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods is making his return to competitive golf in less than a month, announcing he will compete in the 20-player Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods, whose tournament-management group TGR Live runs the event, is one of three exemptions into the field for the tournament played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Woods made the news official on social media.

I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 9, 2022

Woods last competed in The Open Championship in July, missing the cut after shooting 78-75 at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. While some considered this Woods' potential farewell to the tournament, many assumed an emotional Woods was thinking about this being his final Open at the Home of Golf, where he won the claret jug twice (2000, 2005).

Woods made the cut in two of the three majors in which he played this year, including at the Masters and the PGA Championship. Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after a third-round 79 in difficult conditions.

While Woods is host of this tournament and will serve that function again in several weeks, this could also be considered a warm-up for the next iteration of the made-for-TV The Match series. On Dec. 10, Woods will team with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at Pelican Golf Club in Florida, with the match played all under the lights.

Woods also announced Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood were added to the field, rounding out the event's roster.