2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're at El Camaleon (a Greg Norman design) for the Cadence Bank Houston Open. We have a decent field for an event that some top players like to use as a bit of a working vacation.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open One and Done picks

Taylor Montgomery: I've already used him, but you should strongly consider playing him this week.

Denny McCarthy: Denny has been playing solid enough in the fall, and he's a rare standout player at Memorial Park.

Sepp Straka: He's a little too erratic of late, but he likes the host course and is becoming more consistent relative to his career arc.

Aaron Wise: Wise is playing really well and has been on a good trend line toward another breakthrough.

My pick this week is Denny McCarthy.

2022-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks