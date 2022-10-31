2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're at El Camaleon (a Greg Norman design) for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. We have a decent field for an event that some top players like to use as a bit of a working vacation.

2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba One and Done picks

Viktor Hovland: The two-time defending champion has to be on your list for this week.

Harris English: It's a pressure-packed week for English, who needs good OWGR points to get into the Masters at year's end.

Emiliano Grillo: Almost always plays well in this event, and he's playing pretty well overall.

Billy Horschel: Horschel is another HFC play here this week, and he's a top player in the field.

My pick this week is Emiliano Grillo.

2022-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks