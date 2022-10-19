LPGA’s Los Angeles event becomes JM Eagle LA Championship, sees purse increase

The LPGA has a long-term commitment in the Los Angeles area, and that commitment means a big increase in the purse for the southern California event.

The Tour announced Wednesday the event played at Wilshire Country Club will now be known as the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, played April 27-30 in 2023. The event will also see a sizable purse increase, doubling to $3 million to make it one of the richest LPGA events outside the major championships.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with the LPGA Tour as title and presenting sponsors for the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro,” said Walter and Shirley Wang, founders and CEOs of JM Eagle and Plastpro, respectively. “We are excited to work with the LPGA Tour in enhancing this world-class tournament at Wilshire Country Club, and we look forward to supporting and empowering these incredible athletes with our elevated purse to $3 million.”

JM Eagle is the world’s largest plastic pipe manufacturer, while Plastpro is the leading manufacturer of fiberglass entry doors.

The LPGA has sought a minimum purse of $2 million for new events. Though this tournament is getting a new name, it has an established identity going back to 2018 and attracts a great field each year. Doubling the prize pool is a huge bonus to ensuring a long-term future for the event.

“We are thrilled to welcome JM Eagle and Plastpro to the LPGA Tour and our family of title and presenting sponsors,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner.

“Our week at Wilshire Country Club is always a special experience. We look forward to working with these two great partners in continuing to provide our world-class athletes with the opportunity to reach new heights for many years to come.”