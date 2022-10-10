2022 Zozo Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Zozo Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Zozo Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Zozo Championship preview

The Zozo Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Vegas for one of the more beloved fall events. The field is actually pretty good this week, led by Patrick Cantlay.

2022 Zozo Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tom Kim: Do you plan on stopping this guy this week? I'm not sure anyone really can right now.

2. Collin Morikawa: I love Morikawa's game for this golf course, and with the cut back and in play with confidence, he should have a great week.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander clinched the Presidents Cup for the United States and had a great week. He seems poised to win again in the fall in Asia.

4. Cameron Young: Young showed off why he could be a huge threat on the PGA Tour for years to come. I'm not convinced his game is a fit here, but I don't think he's playing just to play.

5. Viktor Hovland: Hovland finished T-5 at the BMW PGA Championship, which I think gives off some similar vibes to the host course this week.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: The defending champion should probably be higher in the pecking order this week, and he might be overlooked as a threat to repeat.

7. Sungjae Im: Sungjae showed out pretty well in his Vegas title defense but was never really part of the equation. His short game should be big here.

8. Mito Pereira: This may be an early call, but I think Mito might be back and over what happened at the PGA Championship back in May.

9. Tom Hoge: Hoge played well last week in Vegas, and I wasn't really expecting him to play as well as he did. May be on the upswing.

10. Corey Conners: Conners has to be looking for some kind of personal redemption this week after not getting a win at the Presidents Cup.