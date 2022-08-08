2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.
Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are next best on the table at 16-to-1.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are at 18-to-1 betting odds.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Preview
This week, we have the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Tennessee to start off the FedEx Cup playoffs. This is a deep field on a course that requires great driving and solid ballstriking to succeed.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|1100
|Cameron Smith
|1600
|Justin Thomas
|1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|1800
|Xander Schauffele
|1800
|Jon Rahm
|2000
|Tony Finau
|2000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|2200
|Jordan Spieth
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|2500
|Cameron Young
|2800
|Sam Burns
|3000
|Collin Morikawa
|3300
|Viktor Hovland
|3300
|Shane Lowry
|3500
|Sungjae Im
|3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4000
|Joohyung Kim
|4000
|Billy Horschel
|5000
|Joaquin Niemann
|5000
|Max Homa
|5500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|5500
|Corey Conners
|6600
|Russell Henley
|6600
|Aaron Wise
|7500
|Cameron Davis
|8000
|Seamus Power
|8000
|Davis Riley
|9000
|Adam Hadwin
|10000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|Brian Harman
|10000
|Chris Kirk
|10000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10000
|Harold Varner III
|10000
|J.T. Poston
|10000
|Keegan Bradley
|10000
|Sahith Theegala
|10000
|Si Woo Kim
|10000
|Taylor Pendrith
|10000
|Webb Simpson
|10000
|Chez Reavie
|11000
|Mito Pereira
|11000
|Scott Stallings
|11000
|Alex Noren
|12500
|Cameron Tringale
|12500
|Emiliano Grillo
|12500
|Gary Woodland
|12500
|Jason Day
|12500
|Justin Rose
|12500
|Keith Mitchell
|12500
|Marc Leishman
|12500
|Maverick McNealy
|12500
|Sebastian Munoz
|12500
|Brendan Steele
|15000
|Denny McCarthy
|15000
|Kevin Kisner
|15000
|Lucas Herbert
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|Wyndham Clark
|15000
|Adam Long
|17500
|Alex Smalley
|17500
|Brandon Wu
|17500
|John Huh
|17500
|Matt Kuchar
|17500
|Taylor Moore
|17500
|Troy Merritt
|17500
|Aaron Rai
|20000
|Adam Svensson
|20000
|Andrew Putnam
|20000
|Brendon Todd
|20000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|20000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|Mark Hubbard
|20000
|Trey Mullinax
|20000
|Anirban Lahiri
|22500
|Martin Laird
|22500
|Patrick Rodgers
|22500
|C.T. Pan
|25000
|Callum Tarren
|25000
|J.J. Spaun
|25000
|Joel Dahmen
|25000
|Kevin Streelman
|25000
|Matthew NeSmith
|25000
|Russell Knox
|25000
|Ryan Palmer
|25000
|Stephan Jaeger
|25000
|Stewart Cink
|25000
|David Lipsky
|27500
|Rickie Fowler
|27500
|Chesson Hadley
|30000
|Doug Ghim
|30000
|Dylan Frittelli
|30000
|MacKenzie Hughes
|30000
|Scott Piercy
|30000
|Sepp Straka
|30000
|Vincent Whaley
|30000
|Hayden Buckley
|35000
|Lee Hodges
|35000
|Michael Thompson
|35000
|Beau Hossler
|40000
|Greyson Sigg
|40000
|James Hahn
|40000
|Lucas Glover
|40000
|Matthias Schwab
|40000
|Nate Lashley
|40000
|Patton Kizzire
|40000
|Tyler Duncan
|40000
|Adam Schenk
|50000
|Chad Ramey
|50000
|Danny Lee
|50000
|Kramer Hickok
|50000
|Nick Taylor
|50000
|Peter Malnati
|50000
|Sam Ryder
|50000
|Robert Streb
|60000
|Kevin Tway
|75000
|Max McGreevy
|75000
|Nick Watney
|100000
|Ryan Brehm
|150000