2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting PGA Tour Suggested Links

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

08/08/2022 at 12:27 pm
Ryan Ballengee


The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.

Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are at 18-to-1 betting odds.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Preview

This week, we have the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Tennessee to start off the FedEx Cup playoffs. This is a deep field on a course that requires great driving and solid ballstriking to succeed.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 1100
Cameron Smith 1600
Justin Thomas 1600
Scottie Scheffler 1600
Patrick Cantlay 1800
Xander Schauffele 1800
Jon Rahm 2000
Tony Finau 2000
Matthew Fitzpatrick 2200
Jordan Spieth 2500
Will Zalatoris 2500
Cameron Young 2800
Sam Burns 3000
Collin Morikawa 3300
Viktor Hovland 3300
Shane Lowry 3500
Sungjae Im 3500
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Joohyung Kim 4000
Billy Horschel 5000
Joaquin Niemann 5000
Max Homa 5500
Tyrrell Hatton 5500
Corey Conners 6600
Russell Henley 6600
Aaron Wise 7500
Cameron Davis 8000
Seamus Power 8000
Davis Riley 9000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Adam Scott 10000
Brian Harman 10000
Chris Kirk 10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10000
Harold Varner III 10000
J.T. Poston 10000
Keegan Bradley 10000
Sahith Theegala 10000
Si Woo Kim 10000
Taylor Pendrith 10000
Webb Simpson 10000
Chez Reavie 11000
Mito Pereira 11000
Scott Stallings 11000
Alex Noren 12500
Cameron Tringale 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Gary Woodland 12500
Jason Day 12500
Justin Rose 12500
Keith Mitchell 12500
Marc Leishman 12500
Maverick McNealy 12500
Sebastian Munoz 12500
Brendan Steele 15000
Denny McCarthy 15000
Kevin Kisner 15000
Lucas Herbert 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
Wyndham Clark 15000
Adam Long 17500
Alex Smalley 17500
Brandon Wu 17500
John Huh 17500
Matt Kuchar 17500
Taylor Moore 17500
Troy Merritt 17500
Aaron Rai 20000
Adam Svensson 20000
Andrew Putnam 20000
Brendon Todd 20000
Jhonattan Vegas 20000
Kurt Kitayama 20000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 20000
Luke List 20000
Mark Hubbard 20000
Trey Mullinax 20000
Anirban Lahiri 22500
Martin Laird 22500
Patrick Rodgers 22500
C.T. Pan 25000
Callum Tarren 25000
J.J. Spaun 25000
Joel Dahmen 25000
Kevin Streelman 25000
Matthew NeSmith 25000
Russell Knox 25000
Ryan Palmer 25000
Stephan Jaeger 25000
Stewart Cink 25000
David Lipsky 27500
Rickie Fowler 27500
Chesson Hadley 30000
Doug Ghim 30000
Dylan Frittelli 30000
MacKenzie Hughes 30000
Scott Piercy 30000
Sepp Straka 30000
Vincent Whaley 30000
Hayden Buckley 35000
Lee Hodges 35000
Michael Thompson 35000
Beau Hossler 40000
Greyson Sigg 40000
James Hahn 40000
Lucas Glover 40000
Matthias Schwab 40000
Nate Lashley 40000
Patton Kizzire 40000
Tyler Duncan 40000
Adam Schenk 50000
Chad Ramey 50000
Danny Lee 50000
Kramer Hickok 50000
Nick Taylor 50000
Peter Malnati 50000
Sam Ryder 50000
Robert Streb 60000
Kevin Tway 75000
Max McGreevy 75000
Nick Watney 100000
Ryan Brehm 150000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.