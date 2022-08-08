2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1100 betting odds.

Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are at 18-to-1 betting odds.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Preview

This week, we have the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with the PGA Tour heading into Tennessee to start off the FedEx Cup playoffs. This is a deep field on a course that requires great driving and solid ballstriking to succeed.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner