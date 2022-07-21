Puma Golf introduces new GS-One spikeless shoes with more athletic look

Puma Golf has a new golf shoe that performs and acts like a golf shoe, but it definitely doesn't look like a traditional golf shoe.

The new GS-One (GS stands for "Golf System") is inspired by the Puma Systems franchise, and it's designed to further push the limits of what is accepted as golf fashion. These shoes are for the golfer either showing up for a twilight nine or looking to make a statement -- or both.

So what's the Golf System? It's the name for all the components that make the shoe function -- the outsole provides traction, the midsole offers comfort, and the upper blends support with style.

The upper is seam-sealed, keeping the elements out, and is a key part to the one-year waterproof guarantee. An integrated TPU saddle wraps in medial fashion to offer stability and extra support on the inside of a golfer's foot.

On the sole, carbon rubber is the basis for the radial traction components, designed to offer grip on any golf surface. In the midsole, a TPU support shank offers additionally stability while not impacting the EVA foam cushioning that offers all-day comfort.

The Puma Golf GS-One shoes are available now in five colorways in men’s sizes 7-13, 14 and 15 for $130 per pair.