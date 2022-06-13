2022 US Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 US Open and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the US Open. It's been a strange season, and The Country Club is a venue we haven't seen host the US Open in nearly 35 years. This week will feature a lot of distractions, but the player who can attack from tee to green as the best chance to win.

2022 US Open One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Sleep on the US Open champion at your own peril, especially with some bright spots at Memorial.

Max Homa: Homa has been brilliant all year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him contend here.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has showed he is an elite stroke-gainer this year, but he needs to take it a step further this week.

Rory McIlroy: Rory has been strong in both majors and just won in Canada. Do you believe in him now?

Justin Thomas: He has all the shots and all the motivation; this could be ideal for him.

My pick this week is Justin Thomas.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks