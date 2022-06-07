Tiger Woods announces he will not compete in the 2022 US Open

Tiger Woods will not play in the 2022 US Open next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., while he looks to get healthier following his start in the PGA Championship in May.

Woods took to social media to announce the decision he had previously told to the USGA, which owns and operates the third men's major of the calendar year.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

Woods said, "I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the [US Open] as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at [JP McManus Pro-Am] and at [The Open Championship] next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"

Woods last competed at the PGA Championship in May. After obviously suffering from leg and back problems from the near get-go of competition on Thursday, Woods ultimately withdrew after Saturday's third round, during which he shot a career-worst 79.

After the Masters in April, Woods was not certain he would compete in either the PGA Championship or the US Open but did indicate he was looking forward to playing in the 150th Open. This year's Open will be played on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland, where he was won two of his 15 major titles.