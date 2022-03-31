How to stream the Masters using the Masters app or website and Google Chrome or Google Home

You can watch every shot from the Masters online, getting almost the entirety of tournament coverage through Masters.com and the Masters apps. However, those are smaller screens. If you want to stream the Masters but watch the stream on your TV, then you have several options, including Google Home (Google Chromecast) or casting using your Google Chrome browser or Android device.

Here's how you can cast the Masters online streaming channels from the Masters app to your TV using Google Home or the Google Chrome browser and a smart TV. If you have these options, then watching the Masters app or Masters.com on your TV is a breeze.

How to stream the Masters using the Masters app or website and Google Chromecast

You can do this from your Android device with a Chromecast:

Turn on your Google Chromecast and make sure it's connected to your phone. On your Android device, download, install and open the Google Home app. At the top of the screen, hit the hamburger/3-bar menu in the search box. From the menu that flies in from the left, select Cast Screen/Audio. On the screen that loads, hit Cast Screen/Audio, confirm the Chromecast you're sending to, then exit the app. Fire up the Masters app, open up a stream and enjoy!

If you're doing this from your desktop or another computer: