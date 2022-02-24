Puma Golf's Proadapt Alphacat seeks to offer the best in spikeless performance
Equipment Fashion

02/24/2022 at 12:34 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Puma Golf believes they have what the market will consider the Alpha -- the peak -- of spikeless golf shoes with their new Proadapt Alphacat model.

The company says the design blends their fashion-forward aesthetic with technical applications in a high-performance package (at a reasonable price of $150).

The shoe starts with Puma's Adapt foam, which is made from a combination of EVA cushioning and an impact-resistant polymer, taking their energy-return foam to another level with the impact resistance needed to still deliver energy at impact through ground forces.

The outsole features a TPU perimeter for soft-surface stability and traction, while a central Crystal Rubber unit provides traction and a soft under-foot feel on hard surfaces.

The upper is an EXO shell utilizing engendered mesh with a TPU film that provides both structure, support and waterproof performance. The shoe comes with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

The Proadapt Alphacat is available in two versions for men: a standard laced version and a version using the company's Disc fitting system, which uses a dial-based lacing system for custom comfort. Both versions are $150 and available in four colorways. A women's model is $120 and is available in three colorways.

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

