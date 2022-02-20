Hannah Green makes history, becomes first woman to win 72-hole pro mixed-gender event

Hannah Green made history on Sunday in her native Australia, becoming the first woman to win a 72-hole mixed-gender event at the professional level.

Green won the PGA Tour of Australasia's WebEx Players Series event at Murray River by four shots, winning her second-consecutive tournament after taking the women's Vic Open the week prior.

After sitting in a four-way tie through 54 holes, Green, who played at tees approximately 90 percent of the male players in the field, shot 5-under 66 at Cobram Barooga Golf Club on Sunday for a four-round total of 20-under 264 to pull away from the field. Green won AUD$36,000 as the champion of the event.

Female golfers have won mixed-gender pro-am events in 18- and 36-hole formats, but Green's win marks the first time a woman has won any four-round mixed gender tournament on any major world tour.

Green, the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA champion, said she had a dream on Saturday night that she would win.

“It’s weird. I don’t normally have golf dreams – very, very rarely – but I actually had one last night of me after winning,” Green said.

“I didn’t know how many I won by but for it to come true is really cool. It was just me holding the trophy and people spraying me with champagne. And then I woke hoping it wasn’t just a dream.”

Grace Kim, Momoka Kobori and Cassie Porter also finished inside the top 10, making it close to an even split among men and women at the top of the leaderboard of the event held in honor of Jarrod Lyle.

Green, who hopes this style of event will become more prominent in Australian professional golf, hopes to use these last two weeks as a springboard to a career LPGA season.

“I wanted to win these two events as soon as I said that I’d enter them," she said. "I didn’t think it was a ridiculous goal to try and get my name on these trophies so now that that’s done hopefully I can continue this momentum.

“I want to be in the top 10 in the world. I think I can achieve it. If I keep playing the golf that I am now hopefully I can get there.”