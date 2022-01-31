Batcaddy introduces custom paint jobs for their electric push carts
Equipment

01/31/2022 at 12:22 pm
Ryan Ballengee


In the last couple of years, not only has the sport of golf seen a dramatic pop in participation, but there's also been an increase in the number of golfers who have shed carts for walking.

Electric golf cart manufacturers have been one of the beneficiaries of that biped embrace, and, frankly, they're hard to find these days.

One thing, though, that golf carts have over electric trolleys is customization. Batcaddy is looking to change that with their new custom color program.

The new program will allow customers purchasing in the X4 to X8 series to select any of more than 2,000 colors -- including color-matching options -- with which to customize their cart's paint job on the frame and wheels. Each cart receives six hand-painted coats with the goal of deliver a paint job as good-looking and reliable as a car.

“Golf is a very personal sport. Every hole is approached with the level of individual creativity, so we wanted to bring that out in our product,” said Paul Guzman, Batcaddy Director of Marketing and Distribution.

Batcaddy orders are customized, and the production time right now is two to four weeks, with prices ranging from $1,445 to $2,300 depending on model and paint finish.

Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

