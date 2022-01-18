Srixon bridges the gap with the Z-Star Divide golf balls
Equipment

Srixon bridges the gap with the Z-Star Divide golf balls

01/18/2022 at 10:37 am
Ryan Ballengee


Srixon genuinely offered something a little different when they released their Q-Star Tour Divide golf balls, which feature a visual-aid paint job that has two different colors on the ball, split down the middle.

Turns out, people liked that. They found the balls interesting, and some of Srixon's customer base wanted to see the Divide come to the Z-Star, the company's Tour-caliber ball line.

Well, in 2022, the Z-Star Divide and Z-Star XV Divide are here.

The Z-Star and Z-Star XV Divide are avaiable in the yellow-white colorway to start. The idea is to give golfers an easy alignment visual for putts (and tee shots), as well as something easier to look at as the ball flies through the air and rolls on the ground. Perhaps an unintended benefit, too, is the balls may be easier to find in rough because of the contrasting colors.

Everything else about the Z-Star and Z-Star XV Divide balls stays the same compared to the non-Divide models, including the company's SpinSkin with SeRM coating that helps with spin and control, as well the FastLayer Core and 338 Speed Dimple pattern.

The Z-Star Divide and Z-Star XV Divide are available Jan. 21 for $45 per dozen.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list