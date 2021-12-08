Tiger Woods will play in 2021 PNC Championship with son Charlie

Tiger Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Dec. 18-19, competing in the unofficial PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

The 2021 PNC Championship will mark Woods' first competitive start since the 2020 PNC Championship, when the Woods' finished seventh out of 20 teams. Woods had a third microdisectomy surgery on his back soon after the event, and he has not played competitive since.

The day after he finished hosting the PGA Tour's The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Woods crashed his car in a single-vehicle incident in which he was going approximately 45 mph over the posted speed limit. Woods suffered a shattered right ankle and a compound fracture in his right leg, and he disclosed last week while hosting the Hero World Challenge that he was immobile for several months after the wreck.

Woods said at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas that he was unsure when he would be able to compete in a PGA Tour-level event. However, he did leave open the possibility of playing in an event like this. Woods was seen on the driving range at Albany during several days of the tournament, including hitting balls on Sunday dressed in his traditional competitive uniform of a red shirt and black slacks.

Woods will be able to compete in the shamble-style event with his son, potentially using a cart to transport on the course. Charlie Woods will tee off from a tee box ahead of his dad and, with an already impressive competitive resume, could be the driving partner of the two.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud," Tiger Woods said.

The two-round event will be played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.