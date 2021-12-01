PXG releases special-edition Aloha 0311 Forged wedge
Equipment

PXG releases special-edition Aloha 0311 Forged wedge

12/01/2021 at 2:17 pm
Ryan Ballengee


PXG is dreaming of Hawaii, and their new special-edition Aloha 0311 Forged wedge celebrates the 50th state with a custom-designed, Hawaiian print.

The print, created by one of PXG’s in-house designers, is laser-etched with hidden golfers integrated in a floral pattern. The theme seeks to celebrate the PGA Tour's year-opening Hawaii swing.

PXG 0311 Forged wedges are forged from 8620 carbon steel, utilizing a weighting system with titanium and tungsten weights to optimize center-of-gravity location and moment-of-inertia. High-toe weighting helps increase spin and further enhance playability.

The CNC-milled grooves are designed to increase performance from all lies, with a versatile sole design meant to work well in a variety of conditions.

A limited number of right-handed 56-degree Aloha wedges are now available through PXG's website.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.