PXG releases special-edition Aloha 0311 Forged wedge

PXG is dreaming of Hawaii, and their new special-edition Aloha 0311 Forged wedge celebrates the 50th state with a custom-designed, Hawaiian print.

The print, created by one of PXG’s in-house designers, is laser-etched with hidden golfers integrated in a floral pattern. The theme seeks to celebrate the PGA Tour's year-opening Hawaii swing.

PXG 0311 Forged wedges are forged from 8620 carbon steel, utilizing a weighting system with titanium and tungsten weights to optimize center-of-gravity location and moment-of-inertia. High-toe weighting helps increase spin and further enhance playability.

The CNC-milled grooves are designed to increase performance from all lies, with a versatile sole design meant to work well in a variety of conditions.

A limited number of right-handed 56-degree Aloha wedges are now available through PXG's website.