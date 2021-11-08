2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open brings the PGA Tour back to Houston and Memorial Park. This turned out to be one of the better events of the fall last year, and I'd expect the same again this year with a good field equal to that of Mayakoba last week.

2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Sam Burns: Burns already won this fall at the Sanderson Farms, and he's quickly become someone to look at every time out.

2. Sungjae Im: Im was amazing in Vegas, winning the Shriners and finishing T-9 in the CJ Cup the next week.

3. Talor Gooch: I'm all in on Gooch this week. He's had a fabulous fall and was solo fourth here last year.

4. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is one of those players that does better in their home state. It also helps that Texas offers a lot of reps. Coming off finishing fourth in Mexico.

5. Brooks Koepka: Koepka, as we know, plays some uninspired golf in non-major events. This is a noted exception. He's the player consultant for Tom Doak's renovation of Memorial Park, and he was T-5 here last year.

6. Carlos Ortiz: Ortiz won here last year and was the runner-up to Viktor Hovland last week in Mexico. Good signs.

7. Tony Finau: Finau was T-45 last week -- the same finish as his only other fall start at the CJ Cup in Vegas. Still, stout player in this field.

8. Matthew Wolff: I may be too into Wolff this week, and he may be quite a variable player moving forward, but he's showing signs of getting to his potential.

9. Cameron Smith: Smith has played just one time this fall, finishing T-9 at the CJ Cup. Love Aussies on this course.

10. Joaquin Niemann: Perhaps heading back in the right direction again after a top-five finish in Mexico. If the wind kicks up at all, you have to love his natural ball flight.