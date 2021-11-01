2021 World Wide Technology Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 World Wide Technology Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 World Wide Technology Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The World Wide Technology Championship brings the PGA Tour back to Mexico for what has become one of the most popular events of the fall season.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Tony Finau: Finau has enjoyed a great 2021, and he's played this event well in the past. No reason he can't make it a multi-win year.

2. Justin Thomas: Thomas should vibe well with the golf course, and his ball-striking should jibe well at El Camaelon, which can be tricky when it comes to putting.

3. Viktor Hovland: Hovland was T-18 in his last start at the CJ Cup, and it's been a good year for the defending champion, who seems to like desert and tropical golf.

4. Brooks Koepka: This is a regular-season event, so Koepka probably doesn't care too much about the proceedings, but the relaxed nature should be good for him.

5. Abraham Ancer: Ancer has been in the top 15 here in three of the last four years, and this would be a great chance to make it a breakthrough multi-win year for the Mexico native.

6. Patrick Reed: A sudden jolt for Reed in the rankings, especially against this caliber of competition, is happening on the back of a T-2 finish in Bermuda last week.

7. Joaquin Niemann: Niemann doesn't give me a whole lot of reason to pick him this week, but I like his ball flight here if the wind kicks up.

8. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz was a bit disappointing in Bermuda, finishing T-30 when he came in as a tournament favorite -- perhaps for the first time in his career.

9. Billy Horschel: Horschel may have lost some mojo since he hasn't played in several weeks, but he should like the tight-ish nature of El Camaleon.

10. Emiliano Grillo: Grillo is one of a few horse-for-course picks for this course. He's a consistent top-15 finisher here.