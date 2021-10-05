Asian Tour plans 2021 resumption to complete 2020-2021 season

After halting operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Tour has announced plans to stage a series of season-ending tournaments to finish its 2020-21 schedule.

The tour will host back-to-back events on Phuket Island in Thailand, each with $1 million purses.

The Blue Canyon Championship will take place at Blue Canyon Country Club from Nov. 25-28, followed by the Laguna Phuket Championship, which will be held at the Laguna Phuket Resort from Dec. 2-5. In January 2022, the Tour is planning two tournaments in Singapore in consecutive weeks.

All four tournaments will be played in tournament bubbles and adhere to local government operating procedures. All players will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete.

The money earned in these four events will be added to the money earned in the four Asian Tour events played in 2020 before the pandemic.

“After a difficult 18 months the Asian Tour is thrilled to announce that it is able to restart in Q4 of 2021, and most importantly expedite the return of our membership to elite competition,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Asian Tour.

“The Asian Tour have been working around the clock to resume competition and crown the merit list champion -- a challenge made more difficult by our reach across many countries and each of their COVID-related protocols. We are confident of being able to complete our season despite several remaining challenges created by the pandemic.”

The top 30 players from the final money list will gain entry to the 2022 season-opening Saudi International, which is now sanctioned by the Asian Tour.