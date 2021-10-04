2021 Shriners Children’s Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We begin with the 2021 Shriners Children's Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Shriners Children's Open, with Las Vegas ready to host once again. The field is kind of surprisingly deep this week, with 27 of the world top 50 at TPC Summerlin. However, with Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau not in the field, we're missing two of our big horse-for-course picks this week.

2021 Shriners Children's Open One and Done picks

Brooks Koepka: If, for some reason, you're looking to use Koepka this week -- and you shouldn't -- then he has a good track record in this event earlier in his career.

Webb Simpson: Simpson is a horse-for-course at a variety of courses, and this is one of them. Coming off a T-30 at the Fortinet and a nice run since July, he should be a keen pick.

Denny McCarthy: Denny faded on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms, but he was in contention for the win in a place he likes. He happens to play well at TPC Summerlin as well.

Chesson Hadley: Chessie was the last player into the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he has weeks of brilliance (and then plenty of bad weeks) at stops like Vegas. If you want to take a flier, he's my guy.

My pick this week is Webb Simpson. You can love him plenty of places, but I'm going to choose him in Vegas.

2021-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks