2021 Shriners Children’s Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Shriners Children's Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Sanderson Farms season.

The Shriners Children's Open is the start of the mini Vegas swing, with the CJ Cup at the Summit Club next week. As such, we have 27 of the world top 50 in the field at TPC Summerlin. Some of our horse-for-course favorites, like Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, are not in the field, however.

2021 Shriners Children's Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Tony Finau: Big Tone had a great Ryder Cup, and he had a big win in the playoffs. He should be riding high on a course he has liked.

2. Brooks Koepka: Much earlier in his career, before he became the Koepka we now know, he had two top-four finishes in this event. With a good field, he should be properly motivated.

3. Webb Simpson: Simpson is really the horse-for-course pick of the week. He's been in the top 15 in each of the last three years, and he's been on a good -- but not great -- run since July.

4. Sam Burns: Burns just made it look pretty easy in winning the Sanderson Farms Championship amid a crowded leaderboard in Mississippi.

5. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis can be easy to forget sometimes, but he's coming off of a fantastic year against all the best fields.

6. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has to still be on Cloud Nine after beating Jon Rahm in his Ryder Cup singles match. He steps up in big fields, and he should be a threat.

7. Abraham Ancer: Ancer has had a few weeks off since the Tour Championship, so he should feel fresh after a pair of T-9 finishes to end the season. T-4 finishes in Vegas in two of the last three years.

8. Si Woo Kim: Si Woo made a really nice charge at the Sanderson, but he ran out of holes -- and into Sam Burns. Good record here, so he should stay pretty hot.

9. Kevin Na: Na blew up on Friday at the Fortinet to miss the cut. However, he's a past winner here and still could be playing with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

10. Harris English: English had a solid playoffs, and he showed out pretty well at the Ryder Cup. He has a fourth-place finish here.