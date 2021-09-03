adidas Golf introduces ZG21 Motion lineup, delivering performance with significantly less waste

At the start of 2021, adidas Golf came to market with the ZG21, a lightweight spiked shoe that was designed to make golfers rethink the connection between traction and weight.

Now, in the back end of the year, adidas Golf is taking another step forward with a new addition to the lineup that may make golfers rethink about their impact on the planet.

The new ZG21 Motion shoe looks to achieve a noble goal, creating a high-performance shoe with an upper that is at least half made up from recycled materials. A new technical, textile mesh upper features a one-year waterproof warranty and is part of adidas' larger goal to only use recycled polyester in our products (wherever possible) by 2024.

“ZG21 really filled a hole that we felt existed in the industry when it came to lightweight spiked footwear, and we’ve heard nothing but positive feedback around its design,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf. “That being said, we wanted to push the limits and see what was possible in regard to how we incorporated more sustainable materials without sacrificing performance, that when we say ‘zero compromise’ we truly mean it.”

The ZG21 Motion retains all of the performance traits of the original ZG21, including an ultralight stability fin, Boost cushioning in the heel and Swingplane traction with spiked performance.

The ZG21 Motion lineup features three models: the ZG21 Motion and the ZG21 Motion Boa, which is available for men and women. The new Boa model features an engineered textile upper made partially from recycled materials and has a sock-like opening with a higher cut to produce a unique, higher silhouette.

The Boa model (which also has a one-year waterproof warranty) also employs the company's new PerformFit Wrap, with a dual-panel covering and a Y-strap design to create a custom, secure fit over the instep, while offering freedom in the toe box. The L6 dial allows fitting microadjustments with TX4 textile lace completing the aesthetic while still performing.

The adidas Golf ZG21 Motion is available for $180 in three colorways (Grey/Victory Blue/Pulse Yellow, Crew Navy/White/Focus Blue, Core Black/Grey), while the ZG21 Motion Boa is available for men for $230 per pair in two colorways (Core Black/Screaming Green/White, Crew Navy/Silver Metallic/White) and $220 for women in Grey/Focus Blue/Pulse Yellow.