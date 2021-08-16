2021 The Northern Trust expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 The Northern Trust picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 The Northern Trust rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Northern Trust is here, meaning we've reached the FedEx Cup playoffs. Liberty National Golf Club hosts for the final time, as this event is going away after this week. It's a tight property on a former landfill, and there are a lot of opportunities to score. The targets are fairly small, however, meaning the best ballstrikers are most likely to prevail (like most weeks).

2021 The Northern Trust rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is the best player on the planet at the moment, and he's the best approach player on the PGA Tour.

2. Brooks Koepka: Koepka has been in the top 15 SG: approach this season, and that's likely to carry over this week.

3. Jon Rahm: Rahm has been out of action due to a positive COVID-19 test, and it's unclear what kind of shape his game will be in when he plays this week.

4. Xander Schauffele: The Olympic champion didn't look too great in Memphis, and that could be for any variety of reasons, but it's hard not to like him in big-time fields like this.

5. Jordan Spieth: Spieth has been a strokes-gaining monster this year. As good as when he was last at his best in 2017.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama MC'd in Greensboro, but that might just be exhaustion from the prior two weeks.

7. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis has been phenomenal throughout the major championship season, and he's an easy pick despite the poor putting.

8. Sam Burns: Burns should like courses like this one, where he can keep it in play and score on the par 5s.

9. Justin Thomas: JT is on this list as much as a potential play as anything. His approach game is very good, but his putting has been a letdown.

10. Dustin Johnson: Johnson should be able to get around this course with less than driver, and I think that will work to his edge.