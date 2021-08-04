How high should a golfer tee up the ball with their driver? Ask a variety of golfers, and you'll probably get a handful of different answers. Golfers don't all tee up the ball at the same height -- high or low -- with the driver in hand.

However, for most golfers, there is a general recommendation of how high to tee up the ball when using the driver in golf.

How high should a golfer tee up the ball for their driver?

On the grand scale of golfers, most golfers would probably say they prefer to tee the ball up higher than lower with a driver. Lots of golfers believe that only by hitting up on the ball -- one teed up higher -- that they'll be able to get a launch angle that will maximize distance. That's not really true, but it makes a nice visual target for a lot of players.

Few golfers tee up the ball low with driver in hand. The ones that do are typically doing it to hit the ball a little lower off the tee and invite a ball flight that gets a lot of roll. It's an attempt to combat wind and keep the ball out of potential gusts that can cost distance, getting the ball running safely on the ground.

Many years ago, I saw a good tip from Gary McCord on CBS about how high to tee up the golf ball with a driver. It's a good starting point for most players. Tee up the golf ball with a driver so that about half the ball can be seen over the top of the face when looking down at it or down the hole. That's not a perfect piece of advice, but it is a good place to start.

Experiment with that placement on the range and on the course, and see how it works for your game. If you're not getting the kind of distance you think or know you can, then go a little higher with it. Of course, you can always move the lateral ball position with driver in an effort to catch the ball at a different point in your swing that might promote a better, more appealing ball flight, too.

There is no one perfect way to tee a golf ball up to hit a driver, but through experimentation and knowing your golf game, you can find the right answer.