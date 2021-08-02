2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips
2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

08/02/2021 at 11:37 am
Ryan Ballengee


Looking for 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is back, but the problem is that the field is pretty weak. Just kidding: 48 of the world top 50 are here. The week off should help many non-Olympic players get ready for the closing stretch of the season.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is the best player on the planet right now, and it's hard not to like him every time out.

2. Brooks Koepka: Koepka loves this venue and hasn't finished worse than second in two WGCs here.

3. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis has been amazing in the majors this year, and he nearly engineered a post-Open win at the 3M.

4. Xander Schauffele: The new Olympic gold medalist may well be tired from getting back to the US, but we should love him this week.

5. Rory McIlroy: I probably love McIlroy too much coming off a close call for a medal in Tokyo, but he seems to have been reinvigorated.

6. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has found himself a venue that he loves here, finishing in the top six in both editions of this.

7. Dustin Johnson: Johnson probably doesn't warrant a top-10 position lately, but this is a venue he loves and has dominated on previously.

8. Daniel Berger: DB has finished top 10 in the final two men's majors of the year, and he's won here in Memphis in the past.

9. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler continues to perform well against the best fields, including in the majors this year. Almost won the WGC match-play event.

10. Harris English: English hasn't really figured it out in the majors, but he's pretty strong most everywhere else.

