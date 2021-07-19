2021 3M Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 3M Open picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 3M Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The 3M Open is back, but the problem is that the field is pretty weak. It's in an awkward part of the schedule -- after the Open and before the men's Olympic tournament -- but still, there are about 10 top-50 players in the field.

2021 3M Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Dustin Johnson: DJ looked good for large stretches of the Open, and that's in part because driver was taken out of his hand. Not sure he will refrain from using the driver this week.

2. Louis Oosthuizen: Assuming Louis remains in the field, how do you not like him coming off another great major finish? Well, this isn't a major, but still!

3. Tony Finau: Tony played some solid, under-the-radar golf at the Open, and he's put himself in contention here in the past.

4. Corey Conners: Conners struggled some on Sunday at the Open, but it's hard not to love his ballstriking every week.

5. Lucas Herbert: Herbert has been playing tremendously overseas the last few weeks, and he got into this field as a chance to play on the PGA Tour. May be too much to transfer to the Tour this week.

6. Brian Harman: Harman has been inside the top 20 in three of his last four starts, including the Open.

7. Patrick Reed: Reed, horrible fashion choices aside, is still a top player in this field. However, he's been so-so in his last three or four starts.

8. Matthew Wolff: Kudos to Wolff for relaxing his way back into the PGA Tour grind and picking his spots. He's a winner here and should feel comfortable.

9. Emiliano Grillo: Grillo looked good in the Open, and he's a check-cashing machine.

10. Stewart Cink: Cink had a good first day at the Open, and then he missed the cut. Still, the 48-year-old is a solid player in this field.