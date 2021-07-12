2021 British Open Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.
We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 British Open Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the British Open Championship, which is back after a year away as the only men's major not played in calendar 2020.
Royal St. George's -- also sometimes just called Sandwich -- in England is a great host, having produced a dramatic Open in 2011 and an emotional champion in Darren Clarke.
Also a heads up that I made my one-and-done pick last week before Cam Davis finished his win at the Rocket Mortgage. But, hey, I made the pick and he made the cut.
2021 British Open Championship One and Done picks
Jon Rahm: Rahm is clearly playing the best golf on the planet right now, and it would be hard to not like him given how he plays in links conditions.
Collin Morikawa: Morikawa should be a consideration pretty much every week. He's just such a good ballstriker that it's impossible to ignore him.
Viktor Hovland: Hovland is very quietly playing good golf. He won in Germany on the European Tour and has been relaxing a little in preparation for the Open.
Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has been phenomenal this season, and he's on a course that should play to his strengths.
Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler hasn't been closing things out, but he's getting there often, particularly in the last two majors.
My pick is Scottie Scheffler. A Texan can play links-style golf and come out with the claret jug.
2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
- Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)
- US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)
- CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)
- Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)
- Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)
- Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)
- Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)
- The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)
- Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)
- The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)
- Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)
- The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)
- WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)
- Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)
- The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)
- The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)
- Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)
- Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)
- RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)
- Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)
- Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)
- AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)
- PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth (T-30)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im (MC)
- the Memorial Tournament: Hideki Matsuyama (T-62)
- Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Tyrrell Hatton (T-2)
- US Open: Xander Schauffele (T-8)
- Travelers Championship: Paul Casey (T-36)
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler (T-32)
- John Deere Classic: Cam Davis (T-55)
- British Open Championship: Scottie Scheffler