2021 John Deere Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 John Deere Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the John Deere Classic, which is back after a year away in the lead-up to The Open, which was also not on the schedule last year.

TPC Deere Run can give up low scores, but it has some more defense than Detroit Golf Club. Have to keep the ball in play to score, but long hitters don't necessarily have an edge.

2021 John Deere Classic One and Done picks

Brian Harman: A past winner here, Harman is playing solid golf and has an affinity for this place so great that he comes back as a top-50 player.

Zach Johnson: Johnson isn't the player he once was, but if there's a horse for this course, he's probably it.

Cam Davis: Davis is going to be a great player for years to come, and this could be the kind of event where he can win.

Patton Kizzire: Kizzire has been playing solid, under-the-radar golf for a while now. Should like him here.

My pick is Cam Davis. Consider this more of a feeling than anything.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks